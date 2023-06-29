Ellis tips Banyana to emerge out of first round

While many feel Banyana Banyana don’t have a realistic chance to progress to the knockout stages of the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup, coach Desiree Ellis has reiterated her belief it is possible.
Banyana, who face neighbours Botswana in a farewell friendly at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday (3pm), are pitted against Sweden, Italy and Argentina in Group G of the global spectacle that’ll be co-staged by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.
Banyana may be going into the World Cup as African champions but odds are stacked against them as all their group opponents are ranked above them in the world. Sweden are ranked third, fellow Europeans Italy 26th and Argentina are No 28. Banyana are ranked 54th, which puts them second in Africa behind No 40 ranked Nigeria.
But even so, Ellis still backs her troops to get out of the group stages.
“I think if we go there just for the sake of it, we’re defeating the objective of going there. This team has matured over the last four years... players have gotten better, we’ve got a lot more experience and yes we’re in a tough group but so is everyone else,” Ellis said during a media open-day at UJ’s Auckland Park campus yesterday.
“If you go there being under ambitious, for the lack of a better word, you are already going there defeated. It’s possible for us to get out of the group stages.”
The Banyana mentor also confirmed Sassuolo midfielder Refiloe Jane will be the sole captain at the World Cup unlike in the past where the team had many captains. When Banyana won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year, they had three skippers in Janine van Wyk, Jane and Andile Dlamini.
“Going into a big tournament like this, we decided to go with one captain. I think Refiloe has shown her quality... she’s captained the team really well. Players respect her for who she is and what she’s done. She’s the one that can lead,” Ellis said.
Banyana will leave in two groups on Wednesday and Thursday next week. They’ll be based in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington.
Ellis tips Banyana to emerge out of first round
‘You can’t go to World Cup aiming low’
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
