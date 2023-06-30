BOOK REVIEW | Sithole’s book mines Kwa Mai Mai’s rich heritage

Book Title: Maye! Maye!
Author: Sipho Sithole
Publisher: Jacana Media
Reviewer: Patience Bambalele
Author and scholar Sipho Sithole explores the rich history and heritage of the famous Kwa Mai Mai in Joburg in his newly published book Maye! Maye!
However, do not be fooled by the title into thinking this is about comedy.
Sithole, who holds a PhD in Anthropology, goes deep as he delves into the history of the gold mining industry in SA.
Maye! Maye! is an inspiring story that takes you to an untapped rich culture and heritage of a South African community village existing within Joburg, known as the City of Gold.
The book tells a story of a cultural memory, a sacredly preserved place and how it became a cultural weapon to resist subjugation – and also as an economic hub.
Sithole, who has been doing research for this book for years, starts from the discovery of gold in Witwatersrand in 1886, a system that extracted African men from their villages to work in the urban areas.
If you do not know how Jozi was formed, tag-along in Maye! Maye!
It started out as a small settlement and immediately became a booming industrial zone when more gold was discovered.
There was an urgent need for labourers to dig up the gold from the belly of the earth.
Just before Sithole could share the beauty of Mai Mai, he delves deep into how the imposition of different taxes like poll tax, hut tax and dog tax forced African men to leave villages and go to the cities seeking employment.
With compounds being built in different areas, one was built near a horse stable between Wemmer and Jubilee Roads. At that time horse carriages were used to ferry people around.
When that compound burned down in the 1940s, the city decided to move the compound to Anderson and Berea.
How the place attained the name Kwa Mai Mai is a rather funny story.
It is named after former mine manager Saul Msane’s favourite exclamation Maye! Maye! whenever he was expressing shock.
He would say “Maye, Maye” every time a mineworker who was injured underground was being brought to the surface.
The Mai Mai we know is the English version of Maye Maye.
Through his book, Sithole opens a new world about Mai Mai, which many know as a place for popular braaied meat, uphuthu (crumbly dry pap), umleqwa (hardbody chicken) and cow’s head.
But his book seeks to open our minds that Mai Mai offers more than that and can be SA’s biggest tourist destination if taken care of.
Sithole introduces the reader to men and women who have been running businesses in Kwa Mai Mai, which were established by their great-grand fathers.
These businesses have been their source of income and some are feeding families and taking their children to universities using money made there.
Apart from being famous for braaied meat, Mai Mai is a big market of traditional outfits from isicholo (traditional hats) to sandals known as imbadada.
There are also horse saddle makers, panelbeaters, shoemakers, carpenters, traditional medicine sellers and diviners who provide spiritual guidance.
Moreover, it is a place where people live with their families and children are raised.
Those who have visited the place will tell you that Kwa Mai Mai is not an appealing space but it is abuzz and vibey daily and over weekends.
Some celebrities visit the area and it trends on social media almost every weekend because of the atmosphere. Some popular artists even chose to shoot their music videos at Kwa Mai Mai.
It explores how the keepers of cultural memory can use it not only to survive but also to invoke the entrepreneurial and creative spirit buried deep within their souls.
Research on Mai Mai, where 50 traders were interviewed, shows that they are frustrated by being ignored by the City of Joburg to recognise their businesses as part of the mainstream economy.
In the book, Sithole argues a valid point that there is so much potential particularly in the creatives industries but the government’s attention is focused elsewhere.
In trying to fight for recognition and to get services like other citizens, Kwa Mai Mai residents have protested many times, but it seems their pleas are falling on deaf ears.
Sithole also brings the balance of different cultures and how spirituality and religion fit in the whole community.
The book is packed with interviews and stories of some of the men and women who run their different businesses at Kwa Mai Mai, spiritual leaders, entrepreneurs and young people who grew up in this community.
Maye! Maye! is an informative and educational book. The usage of queen’s language is impressive.
The book is a true fountain of wisdom and worthy to be collected.
BOOK REVIEW | Sithole’s book mines Kwa Mai Mai’s rich heritage
Spotlight falls on one of Joburg’s underrated hubs
Image: Antonio Muchave
