×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Badela confident Baloni will impress at Pirates

Coach urges Bucs faithful to allow midfielder to settle

29 June 2023 - 08:09
Neville Khoza Journalist
Siphelo Baloni of All Stars and D’Angelo Kazeem of Pretoria University during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between All Stars and Pretoria University at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on February 19, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Siphelo Baloni of All Stars and D’Angelo Kazeem of Pretoria University during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between All Stars and Pretoria University at Soshanguve Giant Stadium on February 19, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The man who last coached recently sold All Stars, Sinethemba Badela, has thrown his weight behind Siphelo Baloni to prove himself and succeed at his new club Orlando Pirates.

Baloni was one of the four players unveiled by the Buccaneers alongside Katlego Otladisa, Melusi Buthelezi and Patrick Maswanganyi on Tuesday as they strengthened their team ahead of the new season.

The 23-year-old was identified as one of the best midfielders in the Motsepe Foundation Championship with consistent displays for All Stars before they were recently sold to Black Leopards.

Badela, who worked with the player last season, said he was not surprised by the move as he feels the midfielder is going to make a difference at his new club.

It is a well-deserved move because firstly, he is very talented and he is a very good person. He works hard and he has been in the second tier for a couple of seasons now, Badela told Sowetan yesterday.

He is a player that we have been following for a while, when he was at JDR, we got an opportunity to sign him at the beginning of last season.

One of the first things I said to him was we will try to take your football to the next level’, and hes done well. He is a player that works very hard. He watches his games and he invests a lot in his football and he is very disciplined.

So, Im not surprised by the move that he just made.

While the midfielder will face stiff competition in the midfield, Badela is confident that should the player be given an opportunity, he will impress.

It is a different level, so it will require him to do more than what he has been doing because the level is higher,” Badela said.

I dont think he will struggle at Pirates, but of course, he will need a little bit of time to adapt because the league is different. The Premiership is more tactical, whereas the second tier is more physical.

The coach also urged the Bucs faithful to show patience with the player and allow him time to settle. Sometimes the players need that little bit of time to adapt, but from the friendlies that Ive seen against Premiership teams, I dont sense he will need a lot of time.

Ellis tips Banyana to emerge out of first round

While many feel Banyana Banyana don’t have a realistic chance to progress to the knockout stages of the upcoming Fifa Women’s World Cup, coach ...
Sport
8 hours ago

'I am talented enough for World Cup' says Seopesenwe

Asserting she's a "talented player", Banyana Banyana star Jermaine Seoposenwe feels she has a point to prove at the World Cup, to be co-hosted by New ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Ntseki accepts Chiefs challenge but fans sceptical

That Molefi Ntseki has no proven winning track record and experience at club level, coupled with the fact that he’s been part of the team for two ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Ex-Chiefs midfielder reunited with Gavin Hunt as he signs for SuperSport

Phathutshedzo Nange has reunited with his former coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station