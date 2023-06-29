×

Soccer

PSL teams refuse to release players for Cosafa Cup

29 June 2023 - 13:01
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Morena Cuthert Ramoreboli.
Morena Cuthert Ramoreboli.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The never-ending club versus country disharmony has reared its ugly head again with a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams reluctant to release their players to be part of Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup squad.

By Thursday midday, out of 47 players stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli had included in his preliminary squad, only 19 players were in camp with only four expected to join the team before the tournament starts in Durban from Wednesday to July 16. This was revealed by a reliable source in the camp.

"PSL teams have refused to let their players join the team. It's sad but the players who are here are raring to go. Golden Arrows refused to release all the players that were called up [Ryan Moon, Nduduzo Sibiya and Velemseni Ndwandwe]. Mduduzi Shabalala of Kaizer Chiefs is also not in the camp, so are many other PSL stars. In fact, it's players from lower divisions that are here. For now only 19 guys are here and four are still coming,'' the informant said on Thursday.

Ramoreboli, who was only roped in to steer the Bafana Cosafa ship because assistant coach Helman Mkhalele doesn't have required badges to coach at this regional tournament, is expected to announce his final squad before Friday.

Safa head of communication Mninawa Ntloko was at a meeting when contacted for comment and promised to revert as soon as he finishes, while Arrows manager Nonceba Madlala didn't answer her phone and the questions sent to her in relation to why they didn't release players.

It's understood that many teams are holding onto their players because they've just started pre-season, feeling releasing them will disrupt their plans to prepare for the new campaign. 

