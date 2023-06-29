Ex-Buc prays it'll be easier adapting to life at Chippa

Chippa United new signing Craig Martin has admitted that he struggled to adapt to life in Johannesburg after his move to Orlando Pirates from Cape Town City in January.
Martin, who was unveiled by Chippa as their new player on Tuesday following a disappointing short spell with the Buccaneers, said this was because he was used to the environment in Cape Town with the Citizens.
The defender failed to impress under Jose Riveiro as he was only used on six occasions at the Buccaneers in six months.
“I am disappointed with that, but sometimes in football it happens like that. Sometimes things don’t go your way, other times they go your way,” Martin explained to Sowetan.
“It was a new environment, so I had to adapt to being new there and being in Cape Town for all my life and having to move [to Johannesburg] for the first time outside the Mother City; probably I also didn’t fit into the coach’s plans.
“But what I can say is it is football and at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do. For me, it was different getting used to the environment, but I will leave with this experience as I’ve grown to know how to play with different players and different coaches.”
“But having played for a bigger team with all the fans around, I learned a lot from my move from Cape Town to Johannesburg, where I had my family supporting me. It was not easy.
“I also learned a lot from playing with top players in the league and understanding what is expected from you [when playing for a] big team.
The 29-year-old fullback now hopes to revive his career with the Chilli Boys and with the club being on the coastal side, he feels it will be better to adjust in Gqeberha as it is similar to Cape Town.
“Now I’m at Chippa and I will try to improve and grow and bring the qualities that I have that I showed when playing for Cape Town City,” he said.
“I want to add my contribution and help them avoid relegation and possibly qualify for the top eight, score goals and every time I’m given an opportunity, I will give my best.”
Ex-Buc prays it'll be easier adapting to life at Chippa
Defender hopes to revive career with Chippa United
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Chippa United new signing Craig Martin has admitted that he struggled to adapt to life in Johannesburg after his move to Orlando Pirates from Cape Town City in January.
Martin, who was unveiled by Chippa as their new player on Tuesday following a disappointing short spell with the Buccaneers, said this was because he was used to the environment in Cape Town with the Citizens.
The defender failed to impress under Jose Riveiro as he was only used on six occasions at the Buccaneers in six months.
“I am disappointed with that, but sometimes in football it happens like that. Sometimes things don’t go your way, other times they go your way,” Martin explained to Sowetan.
“It was a new environment, so I had to adapt to being new there and being in Cape Town for all my life and having to move [to Johannesburg] for the first time outside the Mother City; probably I also didn’t fit into the coach’s plans.
“But what I can say is it is football and at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do. For me, it was different getting used to the environment, but I will leave with this experience as I’ve grown to know how to play with different players and different coaches.”
“But having played for a bigger team with all the fans around, I learned a lot from my move from Cape Town to Johannesburg, where I had my family supporting me. It was not easy.
“I also learned a lot from playing with top players in the league and understanding what is expected from you [when playing for a] big team.
The 29-year-old fullback now hopes to revive his career with the Chilli Boys and with the club being on the coastal side, he feels it will be better to adjust in Gqeberha as it is similar to Cape Town.
“Now I’m at Chippa and I will try to improve and grow and bring the qualities that I have that I showed when playing for Cape Town City,” he said.
“I want to add my contribution and help them avoid relegation and possibly qualify for the top eight, score goals and every time I’m given an opportunity, I will give my best.”
Badela confident Baloni will impress at Pirates
Ellis tips Banyana to emerge out of first round
'I am talented enough for World Cup' says Seopesenwe
Ntseki accepts Chiefs challenge but fans sceptical
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos