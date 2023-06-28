“Phathu Nange is a player we have liked for some time, so it’s great that we have been able to secure him on a free contract from Kaizer Chiefs,” Matthews said in a statement.
Ex-Chiefs midfielder reunited with Gavin Hunt as he signs for SuperSport
Image: SuperSport United/Twitter
Phathutshedzo Nange has reunited with his former coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs.
Nange penned a two-year deal with SuperSport in less than a week after he was deemed surplus to requirements by the Soweto giants.
The midfielder will work with Hunt for the second time in his career after their stint together at Bidvest Wits. Hunt signed Nange for the Clever Boys from Black Leopards in 2019. The player joined Stellenbosch FC after Wits' franchise was sold in 2020.
SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews said they hope Nange having worked with Hunt will help the 31-year-old settle quickly at the Pretoria team.
