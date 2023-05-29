Spurs grab three points against Casric in playoffs

Shaun Bartlett’s Cape Town Spurs grabbed the early advantage in the PSL promotional playoffs after defeating Casric Stars 1-0 yesterday at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.
Spurs striker Ashley Cupido got the winning goal to secure the crucial three points. The Cape Town-based side leads the mini-league with three points, they are followed by Maritzburg United in second with Casric last after the loss.
With four games to play in the PSL promotional playoffs, the room for error is small, unlike the marathon that is the 30 game, they are a 60m sprint. How you start matters; you have to be quick off the blocks and trust that your strong start will carry you to the finish line.
Going to the opening game, Casric and Spurs knew they needed a good start, they knew they had to get a headstart ahead of Maritzburg, who kick-start their campaign on Wednesday against Casric at the Harry Gwala Stadium.
The match in KwaNdebele, in the opening stanza, was pragmatic, both sides did not want to give away any advantage as a lot is at stake.
Mokoena pips Saleng to PSL's top award
The opening 45 minutes saw both teams struggle to be aggressive in the search for an opening goal. Although they created chances, most of them were fluffed as it seemed like the players were nervous. Spurs marksman Ashley Cupido squandered the best chance of the half when he directed his header wide after connecting well with Nazeer Allie’s cross inside the six-yard box. The score at the halftime break was 0-0.
At the start of the second-half, both teams came out firing as they looked to get the opening. They upped the intensity as they visited each other’s halves. NFD top scorer Cupido thought he had opened the scoring when he went through on goal in the box but his effort was met by Casric goalkeeper Kgomotso Baloyi.
Spurs, through Cupido, found the opening goal of the match in the 67th minute after he headed in Jarrod Moroole’s miscued shot. The shot was going wide and Cupido did well to adjust his body and generate power from his header.
Casric went in search of the equaliser and came close in the 72nd-minute when Pogiso Mabote’s close-range attempt hit Spurs players to go wide as it was destined to hit the net. In the last ten minutes, the game was cagey. It was a good thing for Spurs as they camped in the Casric half as a form of game management as they saw it out.
