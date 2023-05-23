In-demand Chivaviro rests before deciding on his future

Outgoing Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has revealed that he is open to move to any club, but he is leaving that to his manager Herve Tra Bi as his focus now is to be with his family.
Chivaviro was sensational for relegated Gallants this season, scoring 17 goals across all competitions: 10 in the DStv Premiership and seven in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semifinal.
He has since attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Pyramids of Egypt and Young Africans in Tanzania.
“It’s a good feeling being wanted by clubs, especially those outside the country. It shows that a lot of people are watching and it shows that you are doing good things for them to recognise,” the striker told the media after he walked away with a Fan Favourite Player & Top Scorer awards during Gallants’ awards dinner on Sunday.
“So it’ a humbling feeling and it is something you don’t want to end as a footballer. You always want to make sure that you perform to the best of your abilities.
“But honestly speaking, right now, I’m going home. I just want to be with my wife and daughter. I’m going to put football outside of my mind. As to where I will be playing next season, I will leave that to my agent to sort that out,” said the Limpopo-born marksman.
As Gallants were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship following their 0-2 defeat to Swallows on the final day on the DStv Premiership on Saturday, the 30-year-old insisted as the team they did what they could to save the club, but it was not to be.
“It has been a crazy past few weeks. We had ambitions of saving the club. That was our first priority,” he said.
“But at the same time, we made history and we wanted to reach that final and juggling both was not easy. The travelling, the games away, and the time spent in between the games as well, that was more challenging for us.
“Nonetheless, I believe we and the guys gave our all... it was not enough at the end of the day.”
Chivaviro's professional career began in 2013 with Witbank Spurs. He joined Gallants last year after a move from Venda FA. Other clubs he has turned out for include Cape Town All Stars, Ubuntu Cape Town and Baroka.
In 2021, Chivaviro had a short stint overseas, with FK Trepça '89 in the Kosovo premier league.
In-demand Chivaviro rests before deciding on his future
Gallants striker says immediate focus in off-season is his family
Image: Philip Maeta
