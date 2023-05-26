We'll fight to the end, vows Casric coach Mthombeni

Casric Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni says they will give a good account of themselves in the PSL playoffs as they get a second bite at getting promotion to the DStv Premiership.
In their debut season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, Stars had a rollercoaster campaign, going in with the unknown factor, dominating the league, and being in pole position for promotion only to fall short at the final hurdle. They finished the regular season in third place, behind Cape Town Spurs and eventual champions Polokwane City.
Reflecting on the agony of missing out on promotion like that, Mthombeni, said disappointments like the one they experienced were part of the game.
“We sat down with the players and told them they have done well for a first season. It’s not everyone who can achieve the number of points we did and win a lot of games,” Mthombeni told Sowetan.
“In the history of football things like this happen. In football you must expect the good and the bad, whereby you think you’ve won already but results change. Now we have a second chance, that one won’t come back. Now we are preparing for the playoffs, it’s four games,” he said.
Mthombeni says missing out on promotion also cut deep in their fanbase from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, who have helped in making the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium a fortress.
“We raised the bar too high. Our supporters were a bit disappointed. If you look at our home game attendance, we had a lot of supporters. Everyone supported the club 100% and when we scored the whole stadium would celebrate. Our people in KwaMhlanga – we are getting support from the municipality and prayers from the pastors – are telling us to compete,” he said.
Stars now will have to fight it out with Spurs and Maritzburg United for the 16th spot in the DStv Premiership. Their first game will be on Sunday against Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium (3pm).
“We are still there, we are playing the first game at home. With the supporters behind us [and] our families, I promise you, we will fight until the end,” Mthombeni said.
Promotion Playoff fixtures:
Sunday: Casric Stars v Cape Town Spurs, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm
May 31: Maritzburg United v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
June 3: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium, 3pm
June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium, 3pm
June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm
June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm
We'll fight to the end, vows Casric coach Mthombeni
They get a second bite at getting promotion to the DStv Premiership
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
