Polokwane City promoted to PSL by narrowest of margins on dramatic final day in NFD

City secured promotion through first-half goals from Samuel Nana, Francis Baloyi, Puleng Marema and Bulelani Nikani in this match where Callies dished out possibly their worst performance of their season.
Though City cruised to victory against Callies, it was a heartbreaking day for Spurs who went behind after a stunning long-range free-kick by Samuel Julies after 77 minutes.
Spurs, who started the day on top of the standings, equalised in the dying minutes through Therlo Moosa but it proved to be too little too late as they needed a straight win to be promoted.
For their championship efforts, City will walk away with R5m that will possibly go towards helping them to prepare for the DStv Premiership where they will be trying to wrestle the title from a dominant Mamelodi Sundowns.
There was no drama at the bottom of the log as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Black Leopards were relegated to the third tier of South African football a few weeks ago.
Polokwane City have been promoted to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after producing a thumping 4-0 win over Pretoria Callies in Limpopo during the dramatic final day of the Motsepe Foundation League on Sunday.
City won the Motsepe Foundation Championship to clinch automatic promotion by the narrowest of margins in goal difference as they ended equal on 57 points with Spurs who played to a 1-1 draw with University of Pretoria (Tuks).
City make a return to the big time after they were relegated on the last day of the 2019-20 Premiership season but there was heartbreak for Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars.
Third-placed Casric, who played to a 2-2 draw with All Stars, missed out on automatic promotion by one point as they ended on 56 points but all is not lost for them.
Spurs and Casric have another opportunity of going up to the elite league during the promotion play-offs against the team that is going to finish second from the bottom in the PSL.
