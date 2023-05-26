×

Soccer

Truter throws all pressure on Bucs

'They are expected to win a second trophy, we are underdogs'

26 May 2023 - 10:50
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has suggested that the Nedbank Cup title is for Orlando Pirates to lose when they meet at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

The Buccaneers head into the final as overwhelming favourites to add to the MTN8 title they won earlier in the season.

It may sound like mind games from Truter, whose side have made history by reaching the final in their two years in the DStv Premiership. “There is not much we can say about Pirates. I think the football and the results speak for themselves,” Truter said.

"They just won the Q Innovation. They are the MTN8 champions. Their coach [Jose Riveiro] has been nominated for coach of the season. So everything is in their favour to win the cup.

“We are underdogs. Everything is in Pirates' corner, but being underdogs also releases a bit of pressure. The pressure is on Pirates to win another cup, but for us, it is about the occasions and being the underdogs, we welcome the tag as well.”

In the league this season, Babina Noko collected four points from Pirates after beating them 2-0 in the first round before drawing 1-1 at Orlando Stadium recently.

But Truter expects a different ball game tomorrow. “Pirates have won the MTN8 already, they have a cup pedigree and have played in so many finals,” he said.

“I have few players that played in the final, but for the club and the team as a whole, it is an occasion for us and an historic event. We will make the most of it and take as much as we can from the occasion.

“This is the game that matters at the moment. If you look at Pirates' last league game against AmaZulu, so many scoring chances were created and scored four as well.

“They had a like of [Thembinkosi] Lorch coming back for that game as well. He is a big game player. So at this moment, we will soak it up and go there and absorb pressure.”

Sekhukhune's Road to the Final

Last 32: beat Liver Brothers 6-0 (H)

Last 16: beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 (H)

Quarters: beat Chippa United 2-1 (A)

Semis: beat Stellenbosch 4-3 on penalties (A)

