Mokoena pips Saleng to PSL's top award
Big night for Downs as they bag seven honours
Mamelodi Sundowns predictably walked away with the most – and biggest – prizes in the PSL’s annual year-end awards, held virtually for a third year running yesterday.
Midfielder Teboho Mokoena was named footballer of the year, beating the challenge of his teammate Ronwen Williams and Orlando Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng to the coveted award which comes with a R250 000 cheque.
Mokoena was instrumental in Sundowns’ central midfield as he helped them annex a sixth consecutive DStv Premiership title with a record seven games to go, but he was not the only winner from the marauding Brazilians’ side.
While he didn’t get the main award, Williams was named goalkeeper of the year, while his coach Rulani Mokwena beat Pirates’ Jose Riveiro to the coach of the year honours. Gavin Hunt, of SuperSport United, was another candidate in that category but Sundowns didn’t lose a single league match after Mokwena was named head coach last October.
Khuliso Mudau (defender of the year) and Cassius Mailula (young player of the year) wrapped up a dominant night for Sundowns, who also had anchorman Mokoena named midfielder of the year to claim his second award of the evening. Downs’ seventh award was picked up my Peter Shalulile, who shared the top scorer award alongside Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City after they each scored 12 goals.
It was not doom and gloom for Pirates as Saleng also bagged two awards: Premiership player’s player of the year and MTN8 last man standing.
Team titles outweigh individual awards - Modise
Elsewhere, Kaizer Chiefs may have had a horrid season but they claimed some consolation as Yusuf Maart’s long-range strike in last October’s Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates was named goal of the year.
Stellenbosch’s Iqraam Rayners was named the player of the tournament for the Nedbank Cup, despite his team getting eliminated at the semifinal stage.
Award winners
Footballer of the season: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns)
DStv Premiership Players’ Player of the year: Monnapule Saleng (Orlando as Pirates)
Coach of the season: Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns)
Goalkeeper of the season: Ronwen Williams (Sundowns)
Defender of the season: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)
Midfielder of the season: Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)
Young player of the season: Cassius Mailula (Sundowns)
Top scorers: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City) and Peter Shalulile (Sundowns)
Goal of the season: Yusuf Maart (Kaizer Chiefs)
Motsepe Foundation Championship Top scorer: Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs)
MTN8 Last man standing: Monnapule Saleng (Pirates)
Nedbank Cup most promising player: Olwethu Makhanya (Stellenbosch)
Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament: Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch)
DStv Diski Challenge player of the season: Luphumlo Sifumba (Cape Town City)
DStv Diski Challenge top scorer: Mervin Boji (Stellenbosch)
