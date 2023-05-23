×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Plan in place for Maritzburg to shine in playoffs

Coach Fadlu Davids to rejoin team this weekend

23 May 2023 - 09:48
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Fadlu Davids during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 16, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Fadlu Davids during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 16, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says they have plans in place to prepare for the promotion playoffs in his absence as he’s in Europe undertaking his Uefa Pro Licence journey. 

The former Orlando Pirates co-coach flew out of the country to the UK via the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and landed to the news that his side had finished in 15th place following the conclusion of the DStv Premiership.

They will take part in the promotion-relegation playoffs, battling it out with Motsepe Foundation Championship sides Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the playoffs.

The Team of Choice returned to camp yesterday without their mentor. In Fadlu’s absence, assistant coach Darian Wilken oversaw proceedings. 

Davids is confident that Wilken and Co are more than capable of prepping the team for the playoffs while he’s on study leave. 

“We’ll put a plan in place. I have got a competent assistant coach and staff that will continue for the four days that I won’t be there,” Davids told the media last week after their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I’ll be finishing on Thursday, I’ll be back at weekend and our first game will be on Wednesday. There will be enough time for me to coach the team, but it’s a constant workflow that we have, things will be running while I’m not there, and I’ll be getting the training and watching live with the drone footage.

“We’ll have our online meeting daily with the staff, watch the training and give feedback. We have competent people within the club to handle the four days while I’m away but I’ll be back before the playoffs start,” he said.

The playoffs have plenty at stake as the lucrative Premiership status is on offer. Maritzburg as the side in the top flight have a lot to lose in the mini-league compared to their competitors who stand to gain a fortune from promotion to the premier division.

The playoffs will run from Sunday to June 14. The first match will be between Casric Stars and Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium (3pm). 

Promotion Playoff fixtures (all at 3pm): 

Sunday: Casric Stars v Cape Town Spurs, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium

May 31: Maritzburg United v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 

June 3: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium 

June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium 

June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium

June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium

One cup after spending millions no failure for Sundowns

Some view Mamelodi Sundowns winning only the league title, when they spent millions to improve their already star-studded squad, as a failure.
Sport
13 hours ago

Automatic drop stuns Marumo after CAF heroics

Marumo Gallants caretaker coach Raymond Mdaka has refused to chalk up their relegation to participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Nyatama finally has time to mourn his dad

Musa Nyatama has dedicated the feat of guiding Swallows to the top eight finish to his late father, revealing he’ll now mourn him as he never did ...
Sport
1 day ago

Zwane says this was a season of learning

After admitting to struggling in his debut season as Kaizer Chiefs coach, Arthur Zwane has backed himself to do better next season.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS riot truck on stand by at DStv Premiership encounter between Kaizer Chiefs ...
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people