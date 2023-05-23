Plan in place for Maritzburg to shine in playoffs

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says they have plans in place to prepare for the promotion playoffs in his absence as he’s in Europe undertaking his Uefa Pro Licence journey.
The former Orlando Pirates co-coach flew out of the country to the UK via the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and landed to the news that his side had finished in 15th place following the conclusion of the DStv Premiership.
They will take part in the promotion-relegation playoffs, battling it out with Motsepe Foundation Championship sides Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the playoffs.
The Team of Choice returned to camp yesterday without their mentor. In Fadlu’s absence, assistant coach Darian Wilken oversaw proceedings.
Davids is confident that Wilken and Co are more than capable of prepping the team for the playoffs while he’s on study leave.
“We’ll put a plan in place. I have got a competent assistant coach and staff that will continue for the four days that I won’t be there,” Davids told the media last week after their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I’ll be finishing on Thursday, I’ll be back at weekend and our first game will be on Wednesday. There will be enough time for me to coach the team, but it’s a constant workflow that we have, things will be running while I’m not there, and I’ll be getting the training and watching live with the drone footage.
“We’ll have our online meeting daily with the staff, watch the training and give feedback. We have competent people within the club to handle the four days while I’m away but I’ll be back before the playoffs start,” he said.
The playoffs have plenty at stake as the lucrative Premiership status is on offer. Maritzburg as the side in the top flight have a lot to lose in the mini-league compared to their competitors who stand to gain a fortune from promotion to the premier division.
The playoffs will run from Sunday to June 14. The first match will be between Casric Stars and Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium (3pm).
Promotion Playoff fixtures (all at 3pm):
Sunday: Casric Stars v Cape Town Spurs, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
May 31: Maritzburg United v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium
June 3: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium
June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium
June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium
Plan in place for Maritzburg to shine in playoffs
Coach Fadlu Davids to rejoin team this weekend
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids says they have plans in place to prepare for the promotion playoffs in his absence as he’s in Europe undertaking his Uefa Pro Licence journey.
The former Orlando Pirates co-coach flew out of the country to the UK via the United Arab Emirates on Saturday and landed to the news that his side had finished in 15th place following the conclusion of the DStv Premiership.
They will take part in the promotion-relegation playoffs, battling it out with Motsepe Foundation Championship sides Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the playoffs.
The Team of Choice returned to camp yesterday without their mentor. In Fadlu’s absence, assistant coach Darian Wilken oversaw proceedings.
Davids is confident that Wilken and Co are more than capable of prepping the team for the playoffs while he’s on study leave.
“We’ll put a plan in place. I have got a competent assistant coach and staff that will continue for the four days that I won’t be there,” Davids told the media last week after their 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I’ll be finishing on Thursday, I’ll be back at weekend and our first game will be on Wednesday. There will be enough time for me to coach the team, but it’s a constant workflow that we have, things will be running while I’m not there, and I’ll be getting the training and watching live with the drone footage.
“We’ll have our online meeting daily with the staff, watch the training and give feedback. We have competent people within the club to handle the four days while I’m away but I’ll be back before the playoffs start,” he said.
The playoffs have plenty at stake as the lucrative Premiership status is on offer. Maritzburg as the side in the top flight have a lot to lose in the mini-league compared to their competitors who stand to gain a fortune from promotion to the premier division.
The playoffs will run from Sunday to June 14. The first match will be between Casric Stars and Spurs at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium (3pm).
Promotion Playoff fixtures (all at 3pm):
Sunday: Casric Stars v Cape Town Spurs, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
May 31: Maritzburg United v Casric Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium
June 3: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium
June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium
June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium
One cup after spending millions no failure for Sundowns
Automatic drop stuns Marumo after CAF heroics
Nyatama finally has time to mourn his dad
Zwane says this was a season of learning
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos