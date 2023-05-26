Lane confident Bucs will be too strong for Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane is convinced that experience will see the Buccaneers prevail against Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
It will be Pirates’ third domestic cup final in three seasons, having already won the MTN8 twice in their previous two deciders (in 2022 and 2020). Conversely, Sekhukhune have never been in a final before.
“Pirates have played a few finals in the past five seasons and gained experience. They know how to play these kind of games, so I am confident they’ll apply themselves in the correct way to lift the trophy. Sekhukhune find themselves in the final for the first time and there might be an element of nervousness...I see Pirates having an edge,” Lane told Sowetan yesterday.
Even so, the 56-year-old retired defender, who was nicknamed “Stability Unit” in his heyday, also highlighted that it could be easy for Pirates players to be conceited against a team like Babina Noko, urging the technical panel to double their effort in making the players aware that underestimating their opponents could be their undoing.
“If you play against a top side, like Chiefs or Sundowns all the players are going to be focused 100% but playing against... I won't say weaker side because there's no real weak side in the PSL but rather less-fancied teams, players tend to be complacent and that’s where coaches need to work overtime to motivate them and make them aware that in football you mustn’t take other teams for granted,’' Lane stated.
He is also pleased with how Pirates went about their business in the run-in to earn the second spot in the league, feeling that speaks volumes about the Sea Robbers’ mental strength.
It’s all about the mindset. Pirates seem to have developed a mental fortitude in the past few months, looking at how they applied themselves in the run-in to claim the second spot. They were so focused and made sure they never lost a game. So I think they know how crucial this final is for the club.”
Lane confident Bucs will be too strong for Sekhukhune
‘It’s all about the mindset’, don't underestimate the opponent
Image: Gallo Images
