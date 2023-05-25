Klate tells Bucs, Sekhukhune to be in ‘the right state of mind’ for final

Former Bafana Bafana international Daine Klate has urged players from Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune to get into the right state of mind before Saturday’s Nedbank Cup at Loftus Versfeld (6pm) as they will experience a lot of pressure on the day.
Finals often bring the best and worst out of players, some players show up on the day while others go into hiding. After the final whistle heroes and villains emerge, a masterclass performance in the SA Cup guarantees that one’s name is in SA football history for the right reasons while a blunder comes with extreme scrutiny.
Klate, who turned out for SuperSport United, Pirates, Bidvest Wits and Chippa United during his playing days, knows a lot about cup finals. In the domestic scene, he’s played 11 finals and came out on the winning side eight times. Ahead of Saturday’s season-closing game, Klate has advised the players to give it their all so they have no regrets after the game.
“It’s all about the day, the players must start thinking about the day and then coming to the party, from both sets of teams,” Klate said when speaking to Sowetan.
“If you think about that, you don’t want to regret anything saying I should have done this and that, you want to play the game to the best of your ability whether you win or lose and come off the field with disappointment, but you’ll have the satisfaction that you gave it your all.”
Pirates are on the search for their second trophy of the season, while Babina Noko is looking for their maiden cup competition. Klate believes that both teams will be competitive on the day as they will be drilled by their respective mentors Jose Riveiro and Brandon Truter.
“It’s going to be an interesting game; Pirates have been in a rich vein of form and so too Sekhukhune because knocking out Stellenbosch is not an easy feat,” he said.
“Credit to the technical teams, that is why those two teams can compete. It’s all about the plan on the day and execution from the collective, there’s going to be tactics and game plans, and it all boils down to the players having the desire to give their all,” Klate said.
