Axed Marumo set to suffer high-profile departures

With talisman Ranga Chivaviro hogging the spotlight and attracting interest from big teams like Kaizer Chiefs and Tanzanian heavyweights Young Africans after scoring 17 goals in 30 games, Sihle Ndebele picks a few other Marumo Gallants stars who are likely to be snatched by Premiership sides after the side’s relegation.
Lesiba Nku
Despite niggling injuries, especially in the second half of the season, Nku still managed five goals and three assists from 31 outings across all competitions. The 26-year-old winger, who’s ambipedal, is said to have already attracted SuperSport United’s interest. Nku’s speed and skill makes him a special player. The former Polokwane City man can also operate as a centre-forward.
Lucky Mohomi
This season Mohomi, 32, proved why Mamelodi Sundowns bought him from Free State Stars in the winter of 2016. Rumours are already rife that the central midfielder is on his way back to SuperSport, where he spent last season on loan from Sundowns. He chipped in with an impressive six assists and a goal in 29 appearances across all competitions this season. Mohomi’s ability to shoot from long distances, as well as his energy and work rate set him apart from other defensive midfielders in the division.
Katlego Otladisa
It’s not surprising that Otladisa is linked to Orlando Pirates. The tricky right-winger had a decent season and proved to be Marumo’s heartbeat. Such was the 26-year-old’s influence that whenever he wasn’t effective Gallants struggled to play. That Otladisa only contributed with just six assists from 43 games in all tournaments isn’t a true reflection of his impact as he had many second assists and helped in unlocking defenses of opponents, thanks to his agility and skill.
Mpho Mvelase
Mvelase, formerly of Pirates, was one of the most exciting right-backs in the league this season. Despite his age, 34, he was always full of energy and adventurous. He’s one of a few full-backs who can cross the ball accurately. Like Nku, Mvelase was also troubled by injuries here and there. Still, the right-back netted three times from 21 games across all competitions.
NB: Midfield Celimpilo Ngema, who was named the team’s Player of the Season is on his way to AmaZulu after penning a pre-contract with them a few months ago.
