As Sekhukhune United head into the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday as underdogs, former Platinum Stars midfielder Tintswalo Tshabalala has offered them some advice on how to upset the applecart.
Tshabalala was one of the players who played in the Stars team that did a cup double over the Buccaneers in the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout finals in 2013.
In those two finals, Dikwena were underdogs, but came out victorious in both and the retired Tshabalala says Sekhukhune should go to Loftus and play without fear.
"They must go there relaxed and they should be themselves. They must not go there with the mindset that Pirates are a big team, no. You've reached the final meaning, you are a good team," Tshabalala told Sowetan.
"It is not everyone who is able to reach the final, so this match is not like a league game; anything is possible. They must not go there with a mentality that they are going to defend, they must go all out.
"They must also relax and not put themselves under pressure."
Tshabalala said what worked for them in those finals was team spirit.
"Pirates have a good advantage because their performance is high and Sekhukhune go there without pressure at all," he said.
"The team spirit in our team was very high and this is what is lacking from most of the teams now.
"It is easy to spot a team with great team spirit. At Stars, we were united. We supported one and another.
"Sekhukhune are coming alright, but I don't know if the team spirit is high.
"They stand a good chance to win the cup. We must not write them off. They also have experienced players who won trophies before and will handle the situation."
Tshabalala recalls how team spirit helped Stars floor Bucs – twice
Retired midfielder urges Sekhukhune to overlook underdog tag in final
Image: Philip Maeta
