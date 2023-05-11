Buthelezi’s arrival means Bucs ex-No 1 Ofori will leave

Orlando Pirates have decided against keeping Richard Ofori, following the capture of Bafana Bafana prodigy shot-stopper the 25-year-old Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy.
This has been revealed by a source close to the club, who also confirmed fellow keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, 37, could depart as well, if he doesn't want to be a thrid choice behind current Sipho Chaine and the incoming Buthelezi.
“Ofori is leaving at the end of the season [when his contract expires], there’s no doubt about that. I think injuries have played a huge role in the club deciding against renewing his contract. Siya [Mpontshane] is also not safe because the club is clear that this Buthelezi boy must push Sipho,” said the informant.
“Siya’s contract is also expiring in June, but there’s an option for a further year... now it is up to him to decide if he wants to be the No.3 or he goes elsewhere. The club wants him to stay for a year as a back-up to Chaine and Buthelezi, especially with the possibility of Champions League football next season. Remember Siya is the longest-serving member of the current squad [he joined eight years ago], so they value his experience.”
Ofori, 29, last featured for the Buccaneers in the 1-all stalemate against AmaZulu in a league game at Orlando Stadium last October, where he was stretchered off due to a knee injury.
Retired Pirates goalkeeper John Tlale has supported the decision to let Ofori leave, feeling his injury woes and a supposed huge wage justify why Pirates went for Buthelezi. Tlale also thinks Buthelezi joining the Sea Robbers will boost Bafana.
“Ofori’s departure wouldn’t be a loss, especially looking at his injury history. I think he’s one of the highest-earners there, so getting Buthelezi is a good decision for Pirates from all angles,” Tlale said.
“It’s also an opportunity for a South African keeper [Buthelezi] to showcase his talent at a bigger club, that should boost Bafana because we are now struggling to produce keepers unlike during our days where it was myself, Brian Baloyi, Andre Arendse and Simon Gopane [vying for the Bafana jersey].”
Buthelezi’s arrival means Bucs ex-No 1 Ofori will leave
Mpontshane told to settle for No.3 or also go
