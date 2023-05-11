×

Soccer

Buthelezi’s arrival means Bucs ex-No 1 Ofori will leave

Mpontshane told to settle for No.3 or also go

11 May 2023 - 08:14
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi of TS Galaxy will join Orlando Pirates at the end of the current season to compete with Sipho Chaine for the No 1 spot.
Image: Philip Maeta

Orlando Pirates have decided against keeping Richard Ofori, following the capture of Bafana Bafana prodigy shot-stopper the 25-year-old Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy.

This has been revealed by a source close to the club, who also confirmed fellow keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, 37, could depart as well, if he doesn't want to be a thrid choice behind current Sipho Chaine and the incoming Buthelezi. 

Ofori is leaving at the end of the season [when his contract expires], theres no doubt about that. I think injuries have played a huge role in the club deciding against renewing his contract. Siya [Mpontshane] is also not safe because the club is clear that this Buthelezi boy must push Sipho, said the informant.

Siyas contract is also expiring in June, but theres an option for a further year... now it is up to him to decide if he wants to  be the No.3 or he goes elsewhere. The club wants him to stay for a year as a back-up to Chaine and Buthelezi, especially with the possibility of Champions League football next season. Remember Siya is the longest-serving member of the current squad [he joined eight years ago], so they value his experience.

Ofori, 29, last featured for the Buccaneers in the 1-all stalemate against AmaZulu in a league game at Orlando Stadium last October, where he was stretchered off due to a knee injury.

Retired Pirates goalkeeper John Tlale has supported the decision to let Ofori leave, feeling his injury woes and a supposed huge wage justify why Pirates went for Buthelezi. Tlale also thinks Buthelezi joining the Sea Robbers will boost Bafana.

Oforis departure wouldnt be a loss, especially looking at his injury history. I think hes one of the highest-earners there, so getting Buthelezi is a good decision for Pirates from all angles, Tlale said.

Its also an opportunity for a South African keeper [Buthelezi] to showcase his talent at a bigger club, that should boost Bafana because we are now struggling to produce keepers unlike during our days where it was myself, Brian Baloyi, Andre Arendse and Simon Gopane [vying for the Bafana jersey].

