South African football fans flooded English side Burnley's social media pages to celebrate winning the English Championship.
Burnley were crowned champions and presented with the competition's trophy this week after wrapping up their campaign with a 3-0 home win over Cardiff. Lyle Foster, who joined the club in January and made 11 appearances, was an unused substitute.
A smiling Foster celebrated his club's promotion to the English Premier League with teammates, fans and his mentor, former Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios.
Palacios, who coached Foster in Pirates' development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2019, was invited with his parents for the occasion.
The players and coaching staff later went on a bus trophy parade through the city.
The festivities continued on social media, where South African fans flooded Burnley's page to congratulate Foster and the club and call for him to get game time in what many believe is the most competitive league in the world.
'We've been called, we have arrived' — SA fans 'gate crash' Burnley's social media after Championship win
Image: Burnley FC/ Twitter
