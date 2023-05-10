Despite the two sides delivering a good game in the first half, they couldn’t find the opening goal.
Former Pirates player helps Tanzania's Yanga stun Gallants in Confed Cup first-leg semi
Image: Elia Bennett/BackpagePix
Marumo Gallants have a mountain to climb when they host Tanzanian club Young Africans in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup semifinal at home next week.
This after Gallants were beaten 2-0 by Yanga in the first leg of the clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. The goals were scored by Stephane Aziz Ki on 64 minutes and former Orlando Pirates player Bernard Morrison of Ghana during the referee's optional time.
The South Africans have been a surprise package at the competition with their impressive run to the semifinals. That’s because Bahlabane ba Ntwa have been struggling on the domestic front as they are facing possible relegation from the DStv Premiership.
But in the Confed Cup they have been unstoppable, finishing on top of their group and knocking out dangerous Egyptian club Pyramids in the quarterfinals.
However, Yanga proved to be a challenge for Marumo in the first leg and they will need to overturn the 2-0 deficit at home to keep the African dream going on.
Truter looks forward to final, Confed Cup
Despite the two sides delivering a good game in the first half, they couldn’t find the opening goal.
Gallants enjoyed more ball possession, but it was the hosts who created more goalscoring opportunities.
Bahlabane ba Ntwa’s striker Ranga Chivaviro, who is in fine form, found the back of the net 15 minutes before half time, but was adjudged to have been offside when receiving the ball.
Chivaviro got more chances to score in the second half, including when he forced a fine save from Yanga keeper Djigui Diarra before the hour mark.
The hosts broke the deadlock on 64 minutes, thanks to Burkina Faso’s Stephane Aziz Ki.
Gallants’ desperate attempts to find the equaliser led to careless defending and they were punished when Morrison produced some individual brilliance to beat goalkeeper Washington Arubi for the important second goal.
The second leg will take place at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on May 17 (6pm).\
