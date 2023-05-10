“I am happy, sometimes I sit alone and think about my future, but I don’t want to be carried away.”
'It all happened too fast,' says SuperSport attacker Maseko on his breakthrough season
It all happened too quick for emerging SuperSport United attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko.
About a year ago, the 19-year-old from Sebokeng was in matric and the dream of playing professional football and for his country appeared far-fetched.
Fast forward to the closing stages of the DStv Premiership season, and Maseko has established himself as a key figure in coach Gavin Hunt’s team and is in contention for the young player of the season award.
He has repaid the faith shown in him by Hunt with a solid return of four goals and two assists in 22 league matches and one appearance in the Nedbank Cup.
For the young player of the season award, Maseko is going to face stiff competition from Cassius Mailula of Mamelodi Sundowns and Devin Titus of Stellenbosch, who have been equally impressive.
“A year ago, I finished matric and didn’t even think I would be playing in the Premier Soccer League at the age of 19. Everything is going at 10 miles an hour with call-ups to the national team,” he said as SuperSport prepared to take on Kaizer Chiefs in a key DStv Premiership clash at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.
With all the attention on him, Maseko said support from family has helped him stay grounded.
“My family, the club and the coaches are supporting, always encouraging me to work harder. One of the things that makes me to stay focused is I keep a small group of people.
“People who were there for me in the past are still there and I don’t want to add more people to give me different advice. People who have always given me advice are still there to give me advice and that is what is helping me.
Over the past few seasons, SuperSport have lost key players, including Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule to Sundowns and Maseko may follow.
“I want to finish the season on a high, the decision [on my future] lies with SuperSport. At the moment, my focus is here.”
Maseko was also part of the South African U-23 team that failed to qualify for the Olympics after an aggregate defeat to Congo-Brazzaville.
“It was heartbreaking, I feel like we should have given more in the away game but it was not to be.”
