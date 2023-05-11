×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Grobler shamed by PSL forward's strike rate

Striker says PSL is an ultra-defensive league

11 May 2023 - 08:36
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.
Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

With two games left before the conclusion of the DStv Premiership and with leading goal-scorer Peter Shalulile having only 11 goals, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler admits this is embarrassing for strikers to be challenging for the Golden Boot with those margins.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile is ahead of second-placed Grobler and Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, who are both tied on 10 goals.

Shalulile is only left with one match and that’s against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Grobler and Saleng are left with two fixtures to try and improve that.

Grobler feels they should be challenging for the top goal-scorer with at least 15 or 16 goals and not 11, but that he can’t blame anyone as it has proved to be difficult to score in this league.

“For once, it’s quite nice to have quite a few guys up there challenging, but at the same time, I think we get criticised every year that the numbers are low,” Grobler told the media on Tuesday during the open media day.

“I have to be honest with you, 15 or 16 is better, but when you are talking about 10 goals in a season, it’s not good enough, but I’m not criticising us as strikers... it’s a hard league to score goals.

“I’ve played outside the country and I’ve played here and people don’t see that it is a very defensive league and it is hard to score. 

“But in saying that, those numbers are not enough. We have to be better and going into the last couple of games and all these guys sitting on 10 or nine goals, there is no one who wants to go into these last two games and doesn’t want to win the top goal-scorer. It’s what every striker wants every season.”

The 32-year-old said he would try his best to improve his numbers, starting with Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday.

“There are bigger things at the moment, which is the club finishing in a high position where we can get into Africa,” he said.

“I think that’s the number one target, the number one goal, and if I can get two or three goals, it will be good for me but better for the club."

Fixtures

Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng.

All matches kick off at 3pm.

Yanga home win puts Gallants on the back foot

Marumo Gallants will now have to dig deeper at home if they are to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup final. The PSL side lost 2-0 to Young ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Buthelezi’s arrival means Bucs ex-No 1 Ofori will leave

Orlando Pirates have decided against keeping Richard Ofori, following the capture of Bafana Bafana prodigy shot-stopper the 25-year-old Melusi ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wary of Sven Vandenbroeck's influence at Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they have done a lot of research on Wydad Casablanca's new boss Sven Vandenbroeck ahead of their crucial ...
Sport
20 hours ago

'It all happened too fast,’ says SuperSport attacker Maseko on his breakthrough season

It all happened too quick for emerging SuperSport United attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drunk, speeding cop killed our son, alleges family
I am proof of the revolution: Newly elected JHB mayor Kabelo Gwamanda's ...