Grobler shamed by PSL forward's strike rate

With two games left before the conclusion of the DStv Premiership and with leading goal-scorer Peter Shalulile having only 11 goals, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler admits this is embarrassing for strikers to be challenging for the Golden Boot with those margins.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile is ahead of second-placed Grobler and Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, who are both tied on 10 goals.
Shalulile is only left with one match and that’s against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Grobler and Saleng are left with two fixtures to try and improve that.
Grobler feels they should be challenging for the top goal-scorer with at least 15 or 16 goals and not 11, but that he can’t blame anyone as it has proved to be difficult to score in this league.
“For once, it’s quite nice to have quite a few guys up there challenging, but at the same time, I think we get criticised every year that the numbers are low,” Grobler told the media on Tuesday during the open media day.
“I have to be honest with you, 15 or 16 is better, but when you are talking about 10 goals in a season, it’s not good enough, but I’m not criticising us as strikers... it’s a hard league to score goals.
“I’ve played outside the country and I’ve played here and people don’t see that it is a very defensive league and it is hard to score.
“But in saying that, those numbers are not enough. We have to be better and going into the last couple of games and all these guys sitting on 10 or nine goals, there is no one who wants to go into these last two games and doesn’t want to win the top goal-scorer. It’s what every striker wants every season.”
The 32-year-old said he would try his best to improve his numbers, starting with Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday.
“There are bigger things at the moment, which is the club finishing in a high position where we can get into Africa,” he said.
“I think that’s the number one target, the number one goal, and if I can get two or three goals, it will be good for me but better for the club."
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng.
All matches kick off at 3pm.
Grobler shamed by PSL forward's strike rate
Striker says PSL is an ultra-defensive league
Image: Lefty Shivambu
With two games left before the conclusion of the DStv Premiership and with leading goal-scorer Peter Shalulile having only 11 goals, SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler admits this is embarrassing for strikers to be challenging for the Golden Boot with those margins.
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile is ahead of second-placed Grobler and Monnapule Saleng of Orlando Pirates, who are both tied on 10 goals.
Shalulile is only left with one match and that’s against Maritzburg United on Tuesday, while Grobler and Saleng are left with two fixtures to try and improve that.
Grobler feels they should be challenging for the top goal-scorer with at least 15 or 16 goals and not 11, but that he can’t blame anyone as it has proved to be difficult to score in this league.
“For once, it’s quite nice to have quite a few guys up there challenging, but at the same time, I think we get criticised every year that the numbers are low,” Grobler told the media on Tuesday during the open media day.
“I have to be honest with you, 15 or 16 is better, but when you are talking about 10 goals in a season, it’s not good enough, but I’m not criticising us as strikers... it’s a hard league to score goals.
“I’ve played outside the country and I’ve played here and people don’t see that it is a very defensive league and it is hard to score.
“But in saying that, those numbers are not enough. We have to be better and going into the last couple of games and all these guys sitting on 10 or nine goals, there is no one who wants to go into these last two games and doesn’t want to win the top goal-scorer. It’s what every striker wants every season.”
The 32-year-old said he would try his best to improve his numbers, starting with Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Saturday.
“There are bigger things at the moment, which is the club finishing in a high position where we can get into Africa,” he said.
“I think that’s the number one target, the number one goal, and if I can get two or three goals, it will be good for me but better for the club."
Fixtures
Saturday: Arrows v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo; CPT v Bay, Cape Town; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth; Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela; Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando; SuperSport v Chiefs, Royal Bafokeng.
All matches kick off at 3pm.
Yanga home win puts Gallants on the back foot
Buthelezi’s arrival means Bucs ex-No 1 Ofori will leave
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena wary of Sven Vandenbroeck's influence at Wydad
'It all happened too fast,’ says SuperSport attacker Maseko on his breakthrough season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos