Yanga home win puts Gallants on the back foot

Marumo Gallants will now have to dig deeper at home if they are to advance to the CAF Confederation Cup final. The PSL side lost 2-0 to Young Africans in the first leg of the tournament's quarterfinals at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.
Just when Gallants were throwing everything at Yanga to get what would've been the equaliser, a man who's no stranger to SA football, Bernard Morris, scored the hosts' second goal to put the match to bed in the 92nd minute.
Morris, formerly of Orlando Pirates, netted deep in stoppage time after Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi and his defender Tshepo Gumede collectively made a poor clearance. The second leg is at Royal Bafokeng Stadium next Wednesday.
Natural forward Sibusiso Sibeko continued to operate as a makeshift left-back for Gallants in the absence of injured Lebogang Mabotja. It was Sibeko's third game in a row in the position.
The former Golden Arrows man had some solid moments defensively for the better part of the first half, showing some tactical awareness. Even so, he struggled to deliver crosses whenever he had overlapped into advanced areas.
Sibeko regressed in the second half and looked out of depth. It was no surprise that the hosts used his left flank to penetrate. The goal that broke the deadlock came from Sibeko's left flank when Rossien Kisinda beat him with a few step-overs, before he picked Stephane Aziz Ki, whose sweet strike beat Arubi hands down, four minutes after the hour mark.
Before Aziz Ki's goal, that came against the run of play, Marumo had a good spell of ball possession and created a few chances but their talisman Ranga Chivaviro, who's the competition's joint top-scorer with Yanga's Fiston Mayele, and Katlego Otladisa couldn't tuck any of those chances way. Chivaviro and Mayele are both on five goals in this tournament.
Apart from a number of half chances that fell to Mayele, there was nothing to write home about the first period as both teams struggled to string together passes.
Yanga home win puts Gallants on the back foot
Morris' goal in dying minutes blunts Marumo
