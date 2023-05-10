Motau working hard to make Banyana's World Cup squad

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will have the daunting task selecting 23 players for the upcoming Fifa Women's World Cup. Although places in the squad are not guaranteed, the base of the team has already been established.
All the players are trying to take it up a notch in their respective clubs and during the Banyana training camps to make sure they secure a place in Ellis' team. Midfielder Amogelang Motau, who was part of the Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winning squad last year, is determined to be on the plane to Australia and New Zealand.
However, the process of working towards selection for the World Cup team has been mentally exhausting for Motau as a lot is at stake.
"It’s not a secret that this is a big year for women's football in regards to the World Cup that’s coming up," said Motau speaking to Sowetan at the Safa and Sasol Banyana World Cup launch.
"Personally, it’s a mission for me to get my name on the list that’s going to the World Cup. That has been tough and overwhelming mentally, if I’m honest with you.
"That comes with pressure. It's the things that I can control, like my effort at training and showing up and performing at my team. That’s my focus right now – my personal performance and making sure I put in the work and whatever comes at the end of the day, it’ll be what God wants. So, it’s just putting in that work and hoping that my name will be on that list," she said.
In Morocco during the Wafcon, the 26-year-old was on the frontline leading the team in song and playing an important part in keeping the team's camaraderie high. Going into this year's World Cup, Motau wants to further grow in the team and be one of the leaders.
"Leadership for me is intrinsic, it’s something that I can’t get away from. I have captained the U-17 and U-20. For me that’s part of my personality. I’m a firm believer in team spirit, which takes a team very far. With that in mind, contributing to a good vibe in the camp is something I consciously do.
That is a good role to have in the team, being able to lead songs and make sure the mood in the camp is good. Going to the World Cup is just finding my feet in the team and hopefully, be a big contributor," said the University of Western Cape skipper.
Motau working hard to make Banyana's World Cup squad
'It’s a mission for me to get my name on that list '
Image: Tobi Adepoju
