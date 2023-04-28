×

Soccer

Maema on the verge of fulfilling his dream

Midfielder says he joined Downs to play in big matches

28 April 2023 - 09:01
Neville Khoza Journalist
Neo Maema during the Mamelodi Sundowns training session and press conference at Chloorkop on April 27, 2023 in Midrand, South Africa.
Neo Maema during the Mamelodi Sundowns training session and press conference at Chloorkop on April 27, 2023 in Midrand, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Playing in big matches like the CAF Champions League quarterfinal or semifinal was one of the reasons that motivated Neo Maema to join Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

With Sundowns one foot in the semifinal of the continental competition as they lead CR Belouizdad 4-1 following their first-leg quarterfinal victory last week, Maema will have a chance to play in the semifinal or the final should they complete the job at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow at 3pm.

“When you sign up for Sundowns, these are the types of games you are looking forward to whether you are playing at home or away,” Maema told the media yesterday.

“But the most important thing is that we should not be nervous, we are top footballers and we make sure we improve every game. So, when you sign up for this club, you look forward to these types of games to build your character and to be consistent in the performances that you deliver for the team.

“We have the objective of delivering trophies at the end of the day and the style of play is the reason why I’m here. When I signed I was attracted to the football they play and the tradition of the Brazilian way.”

Sundowns will host Belouizdad in the return leg in Pretoria, favorites to progress to the semifinal of the Champions League.

But Maema said they are not taking anything for granted heading into this match despite a healthy lead.

“It’s a very difficult match. They are a good team and they would not have made the quarterfinals if they were not a good team,” he said.

“We must forget about the first leg, we thought also last year that we had an advantage and the game of football doesn't involve the past.

“It’s a new day and a new game, we are looking forward to it and make sure that we win the match.”

