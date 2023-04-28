×

Soccer

Goss eyes Bafana's first choice spot

Keeper may have to remain at SuperSport to realise his dream

28 April 2023 - 08:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ricardo Goss of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and SuperSport United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Image: Richard Huggard

SuperSport Uniteds Ricardo Goss has opened up about his desire to be Bafana Bafanas first choice goalkeeper, insisting he was not yet thinking about whether or not hed return to parent club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Goss has been having a decent season at SuperSport. The 29-year-old keepers decent form saw him return to Bafana Bafana set-up for the first time since 2020, earning a call-up as a third choice behind Sundowns Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu in last months back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Liberia.

“That [being in Bafana Bafana set-up] is one thing I really don’t want to let go of.  I mean, every players dream is to play for their country, so its something that Id really like to hold onto. I will push to be the No 1 at some stage, Goss told Sowetan.

Realistically, Goss needs to avoid returning to Sundowns to realise his Bafana dream as itd be difficult to oust the current Bafana No1 Williams from the starting XI at Chloorkop. The former Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits shot-stopper doesnt want to start thinking about his options beyond his loan spell, which lapses at the end of this season, at Matsatsantsa.

“Its a bridge that I will cross when I get to it. I really dont want to think about my future... I am just focused on the next game and the next until the time comes for me to decide on how I am going to move around, Goss said.

Goss boasts eight clean sheets from 20 league appearances this season, leaking 14 goals. The SuperSport man has set his sights on at least two clean sheets from his sides last three games. “I have so few clean sheets and now my target is to get at least two more in our last three games to be on 10, Goss noted

SuperSport are currently second on the DStv Premiership log, having played a game more than third-placed Orlando Pirates, who are a point behind. Goss has indicated that failing to hold onto their second spot would be a disappointment.

“We wouldnt see not fishing second as a failure but itd be a disappointment in a way because weve been up there in second position for so long, so to just let it go like that at the end would be like a slap in the face, the SuperSport keeper said. 

