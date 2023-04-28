Goss eyes Bafana's first choice spot

SuperSport United’s Ricardo Goss has opened up about his desire to be Bafana Bafana’s first choice goalkeeper, insisting he was not yet thinking about whether or not he’d return to parent club Mamelodi Sundowns.
Goss has been having a decent season at SuperSport. The 29-year-old keeper’s decent form saw him return to Bafana Bafana set-up for the first time since 2020, earning a call-up as a third choice behind Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams and Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu in last month’s back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Liberia.
“That [being in Bafana Bafana set-up] is one thing I really don’t want to let go of. I mean, every player’s dream is to play for their country, so it’s something that I’d really like to hold onto. I will push to be the No 1 at some stage,” Goss told Sowetan.
Realistically, Goss needs to avoid returning to Sundowns to realise his Bafana dream as it’d be difficult to oust the current Bafana No1 Williams from the starting XI at Chloorkop. The former Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits shot-stopper doesn’t want to start thinking about his options beyond his loan spell, which lapses at the end of this season, at Matsatsantsa.
“It’s a bridge that I will cross when I get to it. I really don’t want to think about my future... I am just focused on the next game and the next until the time comes for me to decide on how I am going to move around,” Goss said.
Goss boasts eight clean sheets from 20 league appearances this season, leaking 14 goals. The SuperSport man has set his sights on at least two clean sheets from his side’s last three games. “I have so few clean sheets and now my target is to get at least two more in our last three games to be on 10,” Goss noted
SuperSport are currently second on the DStv Premiership log, having played a game more than third-placed Orlando Pirates, who are a point behind. Goss has indicated that failing to hold onto their second spot would be a disappointment.
“We wouldn’t see not fishing second as a failure but it’d be a disappointment in a way because we’ve been up there in second position for so long, so to just let it go like that at the end would be like a slap in the face,” the SuperSport keeper said.
Goss eyes Bafana's first choice spot
Keeper may have to remain at SuperSport to realise his dream
Image: Richard Huggard
