Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
The company said the release of the legacy jersey coincides with Freedom Day celebrations and it will reveal more pictures on Saturday morning.
The kit received a good response on social media and South African supporters wait with bated breath to see what the home and away jerseys will look like.
IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of alternate kit for Bafana and Banyana
Image: Le Coq Sportif
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
The company said the release of the legacy jersey coincides with Freedom Day celebrations and it will reveal more pictures on Saturday morning.
The kit received a good response on social media and South African supporters wait with bated breath to see what the home and away jerseys will look like.
Late last year, Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were heavily criticised for the design of the current Bafana jersey and the design by Lwazi Ngcungama won the competition.
Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship title in England with Burnley
'Bafana TV rights worth way more than R25m'
Former Swallows skippers Lefa, Goodman urge club to avoid axe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos