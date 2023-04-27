×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif releases images of alternate kit for Bafana and Banyana

By SPORTS REPORTER - 27 April 2023 - 09:39
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit.
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit. 
Image: Le Coq Sportif

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has released images of the national team’s alternate kit. 

The company said the release of the legacy jersey coincides with Freedom Day celebrations and it will reveal more pictures on Saturday morning.

The kit received a good response on social media and South African supporters wait with bated breath to see what the home and away jerseys will look like. 

Late last year, Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were heavily criticised for the design of the current Bafana jersey and the design by Lwazi Ngcungama won the competition. 

Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship title in England with Burnley

Bafana Bafana attacker Lyle Foster has won the Sky Bet Championship title with Burnley.
Sport
1 day ago

'Bafana TV rights worth way more than R25m'

Even with Bafana Bafana's drastic decline, which has seen them struggle to attract big crowds in recent years, the R25m Safa gets yearly from their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former Swallows skippers Lefa, Goodman urge club to avoid axe

With things tight at the bottom of the DStv Premiership, the mission is clear for Swallows as they need to win their remaining four games to save ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi