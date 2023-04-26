×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Bafana star Lyle Foster wins the Championship title in England with Burnley

By SPORTS REPORTER - 26 April 2023 - 10:40
Burnley's Lyle Foster during the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading on April 15 2023.
Burnley's Lyle Foster during the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading on April 15 2023.
Image: David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana attacker Lyle Foster has won the Sky Bet Championship title with Burnley. 

Burnley secured the title with a 1-0 win over rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, where Foster was an unused substitute, 18 days after they sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. 

Burnley's promotion is good news for Bafana coach Hugo Broos as he will have at least one player playing in one of the top leagues in the world if Foster goes on to command a regular place in Vincent Kompany’s side. 

During the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Liberia last month, where Bafana earned four points to qualify for the tournament, Broos called up seven players plying their trade abroad. 

Some of the national team's players abroad include Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses, Portugal), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, US) and Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt). 

Broos called up Njabulo Blom of St Louis City in the US to the last camp but he pulled out of the match due to illness. 

Championship leaders Burnley announced the signing of the 22-year-old Soweto-born former Orlando Pirates striker from KVC Westerlo in Belgium on January 25.

The deal, reported as worth €7m (R131m) and that could rise to €10m (R187m) now Burnley have been promoted, smashed South Africa's transfer fee record.

Palacios urges Bafana star Foster to be a good SA ambassador at Burnley

As Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster continues to bask in the glory of his mega-money transfer to Vincent Kompany-coached Burnley, his junior coach ...
Sport
2 months ago

Broos over the moon as Bafana qualify for Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was lost for words after they booked a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to take place in the Ivory Coast next ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Themba Zwane says Bafana Bafana can win in Liberia

Bafana Bafana midfield star Themba Zwane said winning the People’s Choice prize at Saturday night’s SA Sports Awards made him feel appreciated, ...
Sport
1 month ago

'Current form means nothing without results'

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster is encouraged by the rich vein former fellow centre-forwards had been enjoying at club level before they assembled ...
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi