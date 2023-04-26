Spurs players to reimburse fans after humiliation at Newcastle

London - Tottenham Hotspur's players will reimburse the club's supporters who paid for tickets for their 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle United at St James' Park over the weekend, the north London club said yesterday.
The players also apologised for their performance and said they would do everything to make a comeback as they fight for a top-four finish with six games left in the Premier League.
The defeat also led to Spurs sacking interim coach Cristian Stellini on Monday, with Ryan Mason taking over head coach duties until they find a replacement.
"As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn't good enough. We know words aren't enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts," Spurs' players said in a statement.
"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind, we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.
"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us."
In less than a month, Tottenham now have fired two coaches, seen their director of football resign and potentially kissed goodbye to any hope of a Champions League qualifying spot after the demolition by Newcastle.
Such has been their capitulation that manager Antonio Conte's parting words in a furious rant about a selfish squad lacking "the fire in your eyes to win" still ring true as Spurs fell to a humiliating drubbing at St James' Park on Sunday.
Eddie Howe's Newcastle consolidated their top-four spot with the victory as they rose to third and may have simultaneously taking Spurs' place among England's elite as the London side stare at the prospect of not playing in Europe next season.
Stellini's sacking was inevitable as the Italian, who had never managed a top flight team, looked out of his depth despite impressive results while playing with Conte's system when his compatriot was recovering from gallbladder surgery.
But the minute he switched tactics and Spurs deployed a back four for the first time this season, Newcastle carved them open and were 5-0 up inside 21 minutes, a shot in the arm for their own European ambitions after a 20-year absence.
That capitulation was enough to drive a host of travelling Spurs fans to the exits at St James' Park, while their team's disconsolate players looked for solutions on the pitch but could find no one to give them a lift as the home side ran riot.
"Sunday's performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see ... ultimately the responsibility is mine," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement after 48-year-old Stellini was shown the door.
Spurs players to reimburse fans after humiliation at Newcastle
Tottenham to face United with new man after firing two coaches in a month
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith
