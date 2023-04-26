×

Soccer

Mokwena backs Sundowns’ Williams, Mokoena for Footballer of the Season

26 April 2023 - 10:48
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is backing goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena for Footballer of the Season award.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After another dominant DStv Premiership campaign for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena says it’s a no-brainer that the Footballer of the Season will come from his team. 

Reflecting on their hard-fought 1-0 win over Richards Bay at Loftus on Tuesday afternoon, Mokwena said the coveted award should go to goalkeeper Ronwen Williams or midfielder Teboho Mokoena. 

Williams has equalled the Premier Soccer League (PSL) record for clean sheets (17) set by Moeneeb Josephs in the 2009-2010 season and Mokoena has been ever-present and hugely influential in the heart of the Brazilians' midfield. 

“I said it on match-day 19 and 20 that what are we waiting for, when are we going to have this discussion?” the coach said, adding that captain Themba Zwane and emerging attacker Cassius Mailula should be in the discussions. 

“It is clear it’s Sundowns’ players in the top three and why are we not having this discussion already? We are waiting for a surprise to come, we should discuss 'Tebza' [Mokoena], Ronwen. 

“Maybe you open the door for Cassius Mailula and Themba Zwane, but Sundowns’ players have been incredible. To do what they have done, and not sometimes but consistently, takes a lot of effort.” 

Mokwena said this situation leaves the judging panel with an easy job to decide who has been the best player in the country this season. 

“Fortunately, I am not part of the judging panel but if the judges are honest, they will tell you this is probably the easiest decision on Footballer of the Season they have had in many years.” 

The other player who will have a shout for the award is Orlando Pirates midfielder Monnapule Saleng, who is almost single-handedly dragging the Buccaneers to second spot.

Saleng, who is establishing himself with Bafana Bafana under coach Hugo Broos, has made a telling contribution of 10 goals and five assists in 18 matches in the Premiership. 

He is level on goals with Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United and the pair are one strike behind Peter Shalulile in their race for the league Golden Boot.

