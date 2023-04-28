Chippa United sink deeper into trouble

Ashely Du Preez’s beautifully curled second-half strike helped Chiefs beat Chippa United 1-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.
The win keeps Chiefs in the reckoning for the second spot finish as they are now three points behind second-placed SuperSport United, who they’ll face in the penultimate fixture next season. Third-placed Orlando Pirates are a point behind Matsatsantsa with a game in hand. On the other hand. Chippa are now in real danger as they remain 15th on the log.
Chiefs soldiered on without their skipper Keagan Dolly with Happy Mashiane returning to the starting line-up as his replacement, having been used sparingly off the bench for the better part of this season. Dolly was stretchered off in Chiefs’1-0 defeat away to Sekhukhune United last Sunday after suffering a knee injury.
Nearly-forgotten centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo was also given a rare start, replacing Edmilson Dove, who presumably sustained an injury leading up to the game. Having started at left-back against Sekhukhune, due to Sifiso Hlanti’s suspension, Reeve Frosler started at his right-back position, while the man who’s been playing there for the better part of the campaign, Dillan Solomons, settled for a slot on the bench.
With their industrious central midfielder Siphesihle Mkhize serving suspension, Brooklyn Poggenpoel anchored the engine room for the hosts with aplomb. Poggenpoel won a few battles against Chiefs’ skipper of the day Yusuf Maart. Chiefs looked lively in the first stanza, while Chippa never really looked like scoring. Cristian Saile, on the right-wing, was Amakhosi’s live wire.
The Congolese striker used his speed and flair to penetrate through the Chippa defence, creating a few opportunities with the best of them falling on Mduduzi Shabalala’s path, who saw his effort hit the crossbar.
Shabalala missed another chance from close range after being teed up by Frosler late in the second stanza. What was also evident in the first half is that Chiefs striker Du Preez struggled to time his runs behind the Chilli Boys rearguard, finding himself offside on numerous occasions.
Chiefs still controlled the second half, throwing everything at the home side, who hardly created opportunities. The decisive moment would arrive in the 72nd minute when Frosler’s fantastic long ball located Du Preez, who nicely controlled it and did a few step-overs, before picking the spot to net the only goal of the match.
Chippa United sink deeper into trouble
Chiefs win to revive chance of runners-up place
Image: Richard Huggard
