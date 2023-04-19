×

Soccer

Under-fire Inzaghi diverts criticism from players to himself

Inter favoured to proceed to semifinal despite pressure on coach

By Reuters - 19 April 2023 - 08:48
: Head coach Simone Inzaghi of Inter (C) leaves the pitch together with Felipe Caicedo (L) and Ionut Radu of Inter after the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 22, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Image: Simone Arveda

Milan - Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said he had no qualms being a lightning rod for criticism after their Serie A form nosedived as long as his players are protected ahead of a Champions League quarter-final that could define their season.

Inter have not won in their last five league games, suffering four defeats to fall out of the top four and sit two points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, leading to reports Inzaghi could be sacked.

However, they have done well in the Champions League, advancing from the group stage at the expense of LaLiga leaders Barcelona before eliminating Porto in the last 16.

Inter have a 2-0 lead over Benfica ahead of the second leg at the San Siro tonight (9pm) as they look to reach the semi-finals for the first time since they were crowned European champions in 2010.

"Before Barcelona, as before Porto, it (the criticism) was the same, personally I am used to it. Better they criticise me than the players," Inzaghi said.

"Criticism helps us to work more and more. In the league we have made insufficient progress. Like other teams we had problems.

"Now we have to focus on giving our fans an important night that would allow us to finish among the top four in Europe and that would be an important milestone."

Several Inter players have contracts that expire at the end of the season but Inzaghi played down the significance of that.

"We have several players' contracts expiring but I see them working daily and working well," he added.

"Being criticised is part of our job, we have to be good and strong and think about the next match which is now Benfica tomorrow night."

Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says the row between Bayern Munich team mates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane could actually make the German side more dangerous in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final tonight.

Senegal international Mane was fined and missed Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Hoffenheim after hitting Sane following last week's 3-0 loss at City in the first leg.

Asked if the situation could provide a rallying point for Bayern, Guardiola told reporters: "Absolutely. Sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together. It is not a weak point for them, it's a strong point.

"I can imagine the situation against City. The best performance for Bayern Munich will be on Wednesday night."

