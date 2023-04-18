Man United shares tank after report Glazers may avoid sale with investment

Shares of Manchester United PLC fell 13% on Monday after a report said the Glazer family was confident of securing an investment that would allow them to retain ownership of the British soccer club.

The family also expects the investment to help them double the value of the club over the next 10 years, ESPN reported, citing a source.

Manchester United declined to comment.

The English soccer club's stock fell to $18.91, its lowest since late November, when the Glazers started weighing options including new investment or a potential sale for the 20-time English champions that they bought 17 years ago for £790m.