Rayners' brace knocks Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup

Iqraam Rayners continued with his amazing goalscoring form in the Nedbank Cup, notching up his third successive brace to help Stellenbosch FC qualify for the semifinals after knocking out defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday night.
Rayners had did the same when Stellies beat Swallows 3-0 in the last 32 and TS Galaxy 3-6 in the last 16 before adding another second-half brace to cause an upset against a Sundowns side that was expected to defend a trophy they have won two times in the last three years.
Stellies won this match through their high pressing which forced dependable midfielder Teboho Mokoena and defender Mothobi Mvala to play back passes that were intercepted and steered home by Rayners in the 48th and 57th minutes.
It was not that Steve Barker's side dominated possession in this match, but what they mastered was to counterattack and score when it mattered most. The Cape Town side had to endure a lot of attacks soon after taking the lead as Sundowns looked to equalise and possibly take the match to extra time.
“We came with a game plan and when we went down 1-0 we continued with our plan. I'm just happy for the win and that's all that matters to me,” a beaming Rayners said in TV interviews after winning the man-of-the-match.
“I told players we need everyone to stand up and every single one was for me a man-of-the-match and no-one could deny us this victory today. We had to dig deep after going down. We needed to put them under pressure at the right time. We waited for the right moments,” added an elated Barker after the match.
Sundowns looked on their way to joining Orlando Pirates in the last four after taking a lead in the 38th minute when Aubrey Modiba's shot was turned into an own goal by Stellies goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt after it had ricocheted off the upright.
This was a first defeat for Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena in 24 matches in all competitions since he was appointed late in October last year.
Ahead of this match Mokwena, who has already guided Sundowns to a sixth successive DStv Premiership title, had also seen his side dropping six points in the league after playing three draws against Swallows FC, Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Earlier on Saturday in Polokwane, Pirates needed to beat third-tier side Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties after failing to beat them in 120 minutes as they were held to a 1-1 draw.
On Sunday Kaizer Chiefs will have to overcome Royal AM at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban to join Pirates and Stellenbosch FC in the last four while relegation-threatened Chippa United will enjoy home advantage in the other last-8 match in Gqeberha on Sunday where they'll face Sekhukhune United.
Rayners' brace knocks Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup
