×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Leinster 'delighted' to welcome Bok coach into staff ahead of World Cup

By Athenkosi Tsotsi - 15 April 2023 - 16:06
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Jacques Nienaber (head coach) during a Springbok team press conference.
Jacques Nienaber (head coach) during a Springbok team press conference.
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)

Irish province Leinster has announced that Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will form part of their coaching staff after the Rugby World Cup in France.

The Springboks will go to the global showpiece in France in September as the defending champions and there are signs of a rebuild. One of their assistant coaches Felix Jones will join England after the world, 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi's future with the Boks beyond this year is in doubt as he's set to play for French club Racing 92

The looming departure of Nienaber means a new coach will be tasked with seeing the rebuild after the world cup. Nienaber's departure has the potential to cause unrest in the SA rugby fraternity but that's not something Leinster have thought about as they are delighted to have their man.

 “We are delighted to confirm that Jacques Nienaber will be joining Leinster rugby next season," said Leinster coach Leo Cullen, who is with his side in SA are they play the Lions and Bulls in back-to-back United Rugby Championship matches. 

“Jacques is a world-class coach with a winning track record at the very highest level of the game, and we’re all looking forward to learning from him over the coming seasons.

“With the addition of the South African teams to the URC and the Champions Cup, Jacques’ in-depth knowledge and experience of working with the Springboks will be a great addition to the group," he said. 

Under Nienaber, the Boks have claimed the British and Irish Lions series, the defence mastermind confirmed that the reason for his departure was personal but remains determined to see the Boks defend their title.

"The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons,” said Nienaber.

 “The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now. My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year. I will continue to channel all my energy into ensuring that we leave no stone unturned to achieve that," he told the SA Rugby media department.

The Boks will play their opening match in the world cup against Scotland on September 10. 

Lions’ future hangs in the balance as season draws to a close

As the Lions season is hanging by a thread, their assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys is proud of the strides the team has made in this campaign.
Sport
1 day ago

Jake White calls for Bok ban on overseas players

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has insisted that there needs to be a clause prohibiting overseas-based players from playing for the Springboks. ...
Sport
1 day ago

Louw still has high expectations for Lions

Lions captain Marius Louw cheerily announced he is not ready to throw his team from the United Rugby Championship (URC) bus just yet.
Sport
3 days ago

Injury-hit Springbok Sevens stumble in Singapore

It was another day of mixed results and emotions for the Springbok Sevens team in Singapore, where the Blitzboks beat Ireland before losing to Spain ...
Sport
5 days ago

Toulouse will give Boks idea about what to expect at French World Cup: Lukhanyo Am

World-class Springbok and Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am believes playing in France and against the country’s best side will give them a clear idea of ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras