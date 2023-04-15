Leinster 'delighted' to welcome Bok coach into staff ahead of World Cup

Irish province Leinster has announced that Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will form part of their coaching staff after the Rugby World Cup in France.
The Springboks will go to the global showpiece in France in September as the defending champions and there are signs of a rebuild. One of their assistant coaches Felix Jones will join England after the world, 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi's future with the Boks beyond this year is in doubt as he's set to play for French club Racing 92
The looming departure of Nienaber means a new coach will be tasked with seeing the rebuild after the world cup. Nienaber's departure has the potential to cause unrest in the SA rugby fraternity but that's not something Leinster have thought about as they are delighted to have their man.
“We are delighted to confirm that Jacques Nienaber will be joining Leinster rugby next season," said Leinster coach Leo Cullen, who is with his side in SA are they play the Lions and Bulls in back-to-back United Rugby Championship matches.
“Jacques is a world-class coach with a winning track record at the very highest level of the game, and we’re all looking forward to learning from him over the coming seasons.
“With the addition of the South African teams to the URC and the Champions Cup, Jacques’ in-depth knowledge and experience of working with the Springboks will be a great addition to the group," he said.
Under Nienaber, the Boks have claimed the British and Irish Lions series, the defence mastermind confirmed that the reason for his departure was personal but remains determined to see the Boks defend their title.
"The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons,” said Nienaber.
“The decision is made and that’s firmly behind me now. My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year. I will continue to channel all my energy into ensuring that we leave no stone unturned to achieve that," he told the SA Rugby media department.
The Boks will play their opening match in the world cup against Scotland on September 10.
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
