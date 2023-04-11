Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has once again pulled the trigger this season, this time he has demoted coach Kurt Lentjies to the DStv Diski Challenge team.
This is the third time Mpengesi has sacked a coach this season. He has shown the door to Daine Klate, Morgan Mammila and now Lentjies. Even for his reputation, the latest sacking by Mpengesi comes as shocking, especially with five games remaining in the season.
Lentjies saw his second spell at the club come to an end after a 0-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.
After the weekend action in the Premiership, Chippa find themselves deep in the relegation battle as they are in 14th place with 26 points. Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United who are in 15th and 16th on the log with 24 points respectively and are looking to exchange places with the Chilli Boys.
'Loyal' Gwambi takes over with just five games to go
Chippa make fourth coaching change as Lentjies is demoted
Image: Richard Huggard
Chippa fired up ahead of collision with Pirates
With their Premiership status at risk, Mpengesi decided to hand over the coaching responsibility to Siyabulela Gwambi hoing that he’ll be their saviour.
“Gwambi has been appointed interim coach for the remainder of the season,” read a club statement announcing the coaching changes.
“Gwambi has been a loyal servant of the club having acquired his Caf License A coaching credentials.
“Club chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi has called upon all Chilli Boys faithfuls to rally behind the Gqeberha-born native and his charges,” said the statement.
The new man at the helm will want to make a good impression in his first task tomorrow when his side takes on Marumo Gallants in the league at the Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm) in what can be described as a six-pointer.
Records of Chippa coaches this season
Daine Klate
Games: 7
Wins: 1
Draws: 2
Defeats: 4
Morgan Mammila
Games: 14
Wins: 5
Draws: 4
Defeats: 5
Kurt Lentjies :
Games: 4
Wins: 0
Draws: 1
Defeats: 3
