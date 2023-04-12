This is to Delron Buckley, Bafana legend. Congratulations massekind. You can’t keep a good man down. You are still a hero of this country, one of the few greats who defied their clubs in Europe to represent their country. You will remain a champion.
READER LETTER | Salute to Buckley, the superstar
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
This is to Delron Buckley, Bafana legend. Congratulations massekind. You can’t keep a good man down. You are still a hero of this country, one of the few greats who defied their clubs in Europe to represent their country. You will remain a champion.
God works differently, he blessed you in so many ways, hence you are the chosen one for the role as amabassador for German side Arminia Bielefeld. No one can take away your shining star.
One of my greatest life moments was meeting you in person when you were playing with my homie Reuben Cloete at Maritzburg United. It was at Milpark Hotel in Joburg in a lift. I was overwhelmed and I could not believe how reserved and humble you were.
I said to Cloete: “Wow, ou Delron is mos humble. Daai is mos royalty of football, maar hy is humble.”
Cloete responded: “Ja, broer, baie humble and a kerkerige persoon and a family man.”
I remember the havoc you caused when SA played Zimbabwe away. There was commotion on that day. Police were forced to intervene with pepper spray. You were one of the biggest problems in terms of your consistent performance for Bafana on the day Zimbabwe could not handle you. I think we won 2-1, and you were one of the scorers.
I have many memories of you in the Bafana jersey.
Continue doing your best, and truth be told, we as a country do not appreciate stars like you enough. You deserve accolades here at home, but remember our memory of you will be cherished for life, and you will always be that hero to many of us. You will always be an ambassador for our land and continent. History will judge you kindly, sir.
I wish you more success, Sir Dekton Beckley. I wish and pray for generational blessings on your children and grand children and those who will follow in you bloodline. Salute superstar.
Adam Visser, email
