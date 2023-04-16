“As I sit here as their coach I'm more proud of them than I've ever have been because despite the pressures, despite how difficult it is, we play against every opponent that has time to prepare for us and we only have one or two days to prepare for an opponent physically.
“Our opponents only play one game a week. Of course the element of freshness comes in and you could see it in certain moments today. Tactically they have time to review and come with plans and solutions.
“You could see it with all the opposition we've played so far. But it's not for us to find excuses. There are no excuses. We have to win football matches and when we don't win we have to see why we didn't win.
“In moments like these you'd think the opponent is better, and like in any other competitive sports, if the opponent is better you take the defeat and you move on.”
With their huge first leg Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against CR Belouizdad in Algeria looming on Saturday, Mokwena said Downs' four winless matches will serve as good wake up call.
“I won't hide that it's in these moments where as the leader and coach I have to stand up and be accountable. I'm responsible for the bad results and it's my responsibility to be out in front, especially when the team is not doing well.
“So, all the blame and all the responsibility falls on my head (but) as I said, I'm very proud of the players. The person that has to take all the responsibility is me.”
Our opponents play a game a week, Mokwena laments after Sundowns’ cup shock
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
It's not often a Mamelodi Sundowns coach has to admit his team was outwitted by the opposition.
Rulani Mokwena had no option but to graciously do that after his team were denied a place in the Nedbank Cup semifinals by a gallant Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
Steve Barker's team won 2-1 through a magnificent second-half brace by red-hot striker Iqraam Rayners, as the home side forced the cup into mistakes in defence.
“For most of the game I thought they were better than us, so congratulations to them and I wish them all the best for the cup run,” was Mokwena's honest assessment of his first defeat in 24 matches in all competitions as head coach of Sundowns.
“We lost a lot of duels and found it difficult to find a rhythm in our passes, and they forced us into mistakes. And we made two big mistakes and they punished us.”
Mokwena couldn't agree with the notion there has been something Downs have stopped doing or are missing from their game that has resulted in them having a winless run in their last four matches in all competitions. The Brazilians went into the weekend's cup tie on the back of three successive league draws that followed them wrapping up the DStv Premiership title three weekends ago.
Mokwena instead pointed to the limited time his side has to prepare for games while their opponents have plenty of time to plan to orchestrate Downs' downfall.
Sundowns had a midweek league game ahead of their match against Stellenbosch — drawing 1-1 against Lamontiville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday — but that's not unusual and the Brazilians, given the depth in their squad, have found ways to adapt to it previously this season.
“It's not that we've stopped doing what we've been doing,” Mokwena said.
“But today [Saturday] we didn't have the rhythm and competitive intensity, if I may call it that. But we'll get it right.
“I'm proud of the players and what they've done this season [winning the league with seven matches to spare] has been incredible.
Sundowns have not put foot off pedal – Mokwena
“As I sit here as their coach I'm more proud of them than I've ever have been because despite the pressures, despite how difficult it is, we play against every opponent that has time to prepare for us and we only have one or two days to prepare for an opponent physically.
“Our opponents only play one game a week. Of course the element of freshness comes in and you could see it in certain moments today. Tactically they have time to review and come with plans and solutions.
“You could see it with all the opposition we've played so far. But it's not for us to find excuses. There are no excuses. We have to win football matches and when we don't win we have to see why we didn't win.
“In moments like these you'd think the opponent is better, and like in any other competitive sports, if the opponent is better you take the defeat and you move on.”
With their huge first leg Caf Champions League quarterfinal clash against CR Belouizdad in Algeria looming on Saturday, Mokwena said Downs' four winless matches will serve as good wake up call.
“I won't hide that it's in these moments where as the leader and coach I have to stand up and be accountable. I'm responsible for the bad results and it's my responsibility to be out in front, especially when the team is not doing well.
“So, all the blame and all the responsibility falls on my head (but) as I said, I'm very proud of the players. The person that has to take all the responsibility is me.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos