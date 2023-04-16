"'Spha' [Gumede] had water there at the goalposts and it was just pure water. So the cadre there from Orlando Pirates, I don't know his name, went there and took that water bottle,” Rashamuse said.
‘That was disgusting’: Dondol coach Rashamuse slams Pirates official
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
A livid Dondol Stars co-coach Khuliso Rashamuse has branded the behaviour of an unidentified Orlando Pirates official who allegedly tampered with the water bottle of their goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede as “disgusting”.
In the second half, with the score at 1-1 in an exciting Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane that ended with that scoreline and was settled on penalties with Pirates winning 5-4, the Bucs official was seen behind Dondol's goalposts. He appeared to be tampering with Gumede's water bottle.
A fracas ensued between Pirates and Dondol officials when the Bucs official made his way back into the tunnel, forcing referee Akhona Makalima to temporarily stop the match and intervene.
Rashamuse explained the altercation, saying Dondol officials were angry about the incident because Gumede is asthmatic and relies on water when he doesn't have his asthma pump.
