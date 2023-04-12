Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts robots as coaches and players with ear pods

While the trend for football clubs globally has been to bring more technicians into their coaching staff, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena foresees a time in the not-too-distant future when teams’ armies of boffins are replaced by technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Downs last week beefed up their technical ranks with the addition of Dane Mathias Zangenberg as head of physical performance. Mokwena, though, predicts teams will be downscaling on human resources in those departments in coming years.

“I think society is moving into a space where you will have less and less technical members,” Sundowns’ coach said ahead of already-crowned champions Downs’ DStv Premiership fixture against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).