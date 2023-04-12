×

Soccer

Sundowns still at full throttle, says Arrows’ Moon

’Thirst for records drives champs’

12 April 2023 - 08:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ryan Moon of Golden Arrows FC.
Ryan Moon of Golden Arrows FC.
Image: Darren Stewart

Golden Arrows’ Ryan Moon has cited Mamelodi Sundowns’ values, combined with their desire to break records, as the reasons they’ll still be aggressive even with their sixth league title in a row already in the bag.

Arrows host Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm). One of the records Sundowns are eager to break is the 71-point haul, the highest tally in the 16-team PSL era, they achieved under then coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 term.

“Sundowns as a whole respect opponents and they always want to win every game, so I don’t think it’s going to be an easy game for us. They have a few records they want to break... I expect them to come with guns blazing,” Moon told Sowetan yesterday.

Moon, who scored his third league goal of the season when Arrows beat KZN foes Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday, also underlined the importance of getting a result against the Brazilians in their push to retain their top eight slot until the end.

“It’s very tight at the moment. I think every team, even those fighting for survival, can still make the top eight if they can garner two or three wins in a row. With that said, our game against Sundowns is very important in our fight to try and maintain our place in the top eight,” Moon said.

The 26-year-old lanky striker also explained why he reckons the three league goals he scored from 19 outings gave a mistaken impression of his contribution this season. “Stats are very deceiving. You see that I have only three goals in 19 games but if you’ll have to calculate the minutes I have played, it probably equates to five 90 minutes [in fact, of the 19 games, he started seven],” Moon said.

“Steve [Komphela] said it perfectly when he said stats are like a bikini; they don’t reveal everything but of course as a striker you want more goals, there’s no two ways about it no matter which way you look at it. Even if you are given 10, 15 minutes, as a striker your job is still to score goals.” 

