Golden Arrows’ Ryan Moon has cited Mamelodi Sundowns’ values, combined with their desire to break records, as the reasons they’ll still be aggressive even with their sixth league title in a row already in the bag.
Arrows host Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm). One of the records Sundowns are eager to break is the 71-point haul, the highest tally in the 16-team PSL era, they achieved under then coach Pitso Mosimane in the 2015/16 term.
“Sundowns as a whole respect opponents and they always want to win every game, so I don’t think it’s going to be an easy game for us. They have a few records they want to break... I expect them to come with guns blazing,” Moon told Sowetan yesterday.
Moon, who scored his third league goal of the season when Arrows beat KZN foes Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday, also underlined the importance of getting a result against the Brazilians in their push to retain their top eight slot until the end.
“It’s very tight at the moment. I think every team, even those fighting for survival, can still make the top eight if they can garner two or three wins in a row. With that said, our game against Sundowns is very important in our fight to try and maintain our place in the top eight,” Moon said.
The 26-year-old lanky striker also explained why he reckons the three league goals he scored from 19 outings gave a mistaken impression of his contribution this season. “Stats are very deceiving. You see that I have only three goals in 19 games but if you’ll have to calculate the minutes I have played, it probably equates to five 90 minutes [in fact, of the 19 games, he started seven],” Moon said.
“Steve [Komphela] said it perfectly when he said stats are like a bikini; they don’t reveal everything but of course as a striker you want more goals, there’s no two ways about it no matter which way you look at it. Even if you are given 10, 15 minutes, as a striker your job is still to score goals.”
Sundowns still at full throttle, says Arrows’ Moon
’Thirst for records drives champs’
Image: Darren Stewart
