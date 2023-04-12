×

Soccer

Royal AM braced for Chiefs, and referees

Maduka says keeping clean sheet will see them go to next round

12 April 2023 - 08:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thabo Matlala and Lantshene Phalane of Royal AM enjoy training ahead of Sunday's match against Chiefs.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Royal AM mentor John Maduka has insinuated that its unfair to claim Kaizer Chiefs are the biggest recipients of favourable refereesdecisions this season, albeit, theyve braced themselves for any decisions that might favour Amakhosi in Sundays Nedbank Cup tie at Chatsworth Stadium (6pm).

At the end of the day, you cant blame Chiefs for playing with an advantage [of having an extra man] because the decisions are not made by them, they just go there and play the game. Whats for us is to focus because that happens in football whereby there can be red cards and penalties,Maduka said during a media open-day at the clubs Royal Ranch base in Pietermaritzburg yesterday.

We must be able to deal with that as professionals and our players should be ready mentally. If you want to go to the next round you should be prepared for anything. Anything [in reference to red cards and penalties in regulation time] can happen at anytime against any team, so we must be able to deal with that.

Chiefs have been awarded more penalties (10) than any other team in the DStv Premiership this season. Amakhosi have also played with an extra man nine times, more than any other side in the league this season, after their opponents were reduced to 10 men.

The Royal coach thinks theyre under pressure to beat Chiefs since they lost 2-0 in their last meeting back in January in the DStv Premiership, likening all their clashes against Amakhosi to a final. Maduka also stressed the importance of not conceding in this Ke Yona cup quarterfinal clash.

They [Chiefs] beat us in the league game the last time we played against them, so the pressure is on us. In order to win the game, we have to dig very, very deep because Chiefs are a good team, a very offensive team. Whenever we play against Chiefs it's like a cup final, so this one is no different, its a quarterfinal but it feels like a final,' Maduka said.

We havent kept a clean sheet in a while. In order for us to win against Kaizer Chiefs, we need to defend very, very well.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinals fixtures

Saturday: Dondol v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Stellenbosch v Sundowns, Athlone (6pm).

Sunday: Chippa v Sekhukhune, Mandela Bay (3pm); Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth (6pm).

