Gallants geared up for struggling Chippa in big six-pointer

Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro has re-affirmed their belief that they can survive relegation following two impressive results which lifted them from bottom to 15th place in the DStv Premiership table.
A 3-1 victory over Royal AM and a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs have brought hope that they can survive.
Ahead of their crucial match against fellow strugglers Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening (7.30pm), Chivaviro emphasised the need to collect three points that would see them go above their opponents.
"We believe we can survive now, we believe it is doable and we want to do it, we want to survive," Chivaviro told Sowetan yesterday.
"We will make sure that our bread and butter are safe and we will do our best to save this team from relegation and we are on the right track now with the latest results."
While Gallants have enjoyed some good results recently, Chippa will head into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in their last fixture.
It was a result that saw chairman Siviwe Mpengesi once again pull the trigger, demoting Kurt Lentjies to the Diski Challenge reserve team.
Siyabulela Gwambi has been tasked to save the team from relegation and his first match will be tonight against Gallants. Chivaviro said they cannot afford to drop points, especially against a side they are battling relegation with.
"It is very important that if we win, we get into a place where we are above Maritzburg United. So, it will give us a bit of breathing space," he said.
"So a win is very much important. The confidence is good, we are all in one place and for each and every game that we go to now, we want to collect maximum points as we can.
"So right now, the mood is very good, all we want is to win every game."
The 30-year-old, who netted an equaliser in their draw against Chiefs, said their excellent run in the CAF Confederation Cup is helping them in the Premiership.
"The form in the Confederation Cup has helped us because a win is a win regardless of the competition. So we always take the positive, we always want to implement the performance into the league as well.
"It was just a matter of time before the results started falling for us in the league."
Gallants will be without Abram Ngcobo, Elgar Manaka and Sibusiso Sibeko due to suspensions.
Gallants geared up for struggling Chippa in big six-pointer
We will fight, save the team from relegation, vows Chivaviro
Image: Lefty Shivambu
