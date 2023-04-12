Lukaku benched but delighted to still contribute to Inter victory

Inter Milan scorer Romelu Lukaku said he understood the reasons for being left out of the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 2-0 Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg win over Benfica but was delighted to contribute off the bench.

The Belgian striker has struggled with injury and form this season and saw the 37-year-old Edin Dzeko preferred to him to lead Inter’s attack at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

But he came off the bench to tuck away an 82nd-minute penalty that ensured Inter's victory, after Nicolo Barella had headed home in the 51st minute, earning a potentially decisive advantage for next week's return leg at San Siro.