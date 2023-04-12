×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man City not resting easy despite big win against Bayern: Guardiola

By Reuters - 12 April 2023 - 10:32
Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates Rodri and Julian Alvarez after scoring Manchester City's third goal in the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg match against Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 11 2023.
Erling Haaland celebrates with teammates Rodri and Julian Alvarez after scoring Manchester City's third goal in the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg match against Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 11 2023.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City appeared in total control in a surgical second-half dismantling of Bayern Munich on Tuesday but Pep Guardiola looked aghast when a reporter asked if it was the most comfortable he and his team have felt this season.

“It was not comfortable at all, emotionally I'm destroyed,” he said, prompting laughter. “I [aged] 10 more years today.”

Nevertheless, City took a huge step towards a first Champions League title with a 3-0 victory over the visiting German powerhouse at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal.

Scoring machine Erling Haaland netted his 45th goal of the campaign, a single-season record for a Premier League player, in his maiden campaign. Rodri, with a highlight-reel strike, and Bernardo Silva also scored, taking City's extraordinary goal differential to 34-3 in their last nine games.

Still, Guardiola said there would be no resting easy until they have faced his former team at Allianz Arena next Wednesday.

“To knock out these teams you have to have two good games, not one,” the Spaniard said.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel agreed.

“Football is football, a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany, and it will not be over until we're in the shower,” said Tuchel, whose Chelsea won the European Cup in 2021 in City's lone appearance in the final.

Tuesday's game in blustery rain was tight until midway through the second half. Both keepers were kept busy.

“Part of the game they were better than us,” Guardiola said.

“In the second half, after we adjusted something, and in the last part of the game, the last minutes, we were better, we scored three fantastic goals, we had more chances.

“Yes, it was an incredible result, but I know a bit about what it means at Allianz Arena ... I've been there many, many times, three years [as manager] there and I know in Europe this team [Bayern] is special.”

Tuchel took over as Bayern boss last month after the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann.

The new manager stressed to his players not to focus on Tuesday's result.

“Because I think it's not a deserved result. It does not tell the story of this match,” Tuchel said.

“That will be the challenge, to focus on the things we did well. We played with personality we played with courage, we played with the right attitude and a lot of quality.”

Bayern are six-time European champions and lead the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund while the Champions League title is the one trophy to elude Manchester City, who are chasing Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Ancelotti backs Lampard, rules himself out of Chelsea return

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti backed Frank Lampard to do well as manager of his former side Chelsea and ruled himself out of a return to the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Gallants matter now closed after officials' arrival - Kodwa

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa says they have no intention of taking the Marumo Gallants matter further after the team's two officials, Rufus Matsena and ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Sundowns still at full throttle, says Arrows’ Moon

Golden Arrows’ Ryan Moon has cited Mamelodi Sundowns’ values, combined with their desire to break records, as the reasons they’ll still be aggressive ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Royal AM braced for Chiefs, and referees

Royal AM mentor John Maduka has insinuated that it’s unfair to claim Kaizer Chiefs are the biggest recipients of favourable referees’ decisions this ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out