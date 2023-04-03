Rebound hope as Nyatama toasts first win at Swallows

After Swallows’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, caretaker coach Musa Nyatama has urged his side to build on this in their remaining six matches to survive relegation.
The victory, courtesy of Kagiso Malinga, saw Swallows move from the relegation zone, although they are still not safe.
But Nyatama feels the win will improve their confidence ahead of their remaining matches. The win was also his first since he replaced Ernst Middendorp.
“Very big win for us, at least it will give us time to breathe a little bit. We are still not safe though. We are on 27 points, but yeah, we have time to prepare for our game next week against Mamelodi Sundowns,” Nyatama told the media after the match.
“The only thing we did was convert our chances though we only scored one but you could see even in the first half. I think we created about two clear-cut chances, and in the second half. But the only thing we did was to convert that chance through Malinga, who has been doing well for us.”
Nyatama also feels the addition of Morgan Mammila in their technical team is also helping as they enjoy a good relationship.
“Very interesting guy I was with while we were doing a coaching course [CAF Licence]. He is someone who knows football and the relationship between me and him is very good,” he said.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
“And also helping each other if I can’t see something, especially the substitute it is someone who is helpful.”
Swallows next match is against newly crowned DStv Premiership champions Sundowns away and Nyatama is already looking forward to that.
“Sundowns have a very good squad. There are a lot of good players so we are not going there undermining them that they have won the league already. We want to fight and hopefully we will get maximum points.”
Meanwhile, under-pressure AmaZulu coach Romain Folz was left disappointed with the results and felt they were let down by poor finishing. “I think we were very poor in front of goals. We created so many chances but we could not convert them.”
Other results, Chippa 1-1 SuperSport.
