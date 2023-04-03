While Sundowns wrapped up the league title without even kicking the ball, thanks to SuperSport United’s 1-all draw away to Chippa United in a synchronised tie, it was Chiefs’ fifth win in successive in all competitions, making Zwane the first coach to achieve this feat at Naturena since Steve Komphela in 2017.
The Chiefs mentor lauded his young guns Samkelo Zwane, who was named man of the match, and Mduduzi Shabalala for their display against Stellies, albeit reminding them they haven’t really arrived as they still need the guidance of senior players such as Keagan Dolly. “I am sure most of us must have seen the potential and the quality young Samkelo possesses and also Mduduzi,” Zwane said.
“Remember they [Samkelo and Shabalala] are still in a process of development. In SA, I think players mature at the age of 26, 27. Very few that you will see excelling at the age of 20, 21, they still need a lot of guidance. They need experienced players around them, that’s why we have players like Keagan...remember he’s been in France, he’s been part and parcel of the national team.”
Chiefs mentor Zwane lauds champions Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for clinching their sixth consecutive league title, saying the Brazilians’ dominance challenges them to up their game.
“Congrats to them [Sundowns]. They’ve done very well...they’ve been playing good football. I think it’s a challenge for everyone to take our game to another level. As I said before, we are a work in progress and as time goes on, we’ll be a difficult team to play against,” said Zwane post Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium.
Ashley Du Preez’s 11th minute penalty and Keagan Dolly goal 14 minutes later helped Chiefs beat 10-man Stellies to boost their ambitions for second spot finish. The visitors’ keeper Sage Stephens was sent off for a handball outside the box five minutes after Du Preez’s spot-kick.
Ibraheem Jabaar netted Stellenbosch’s goal one minute into the second stanza.
