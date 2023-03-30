Chiefs don't only just stand for winning on the field, says Jessica

When Kaizer Chiefs said they had an "important" announcement to make on Thursday, many anticipated they were going to confirm they'd really signed Given Msimango and Mduduzi Mdantsane after rife speculations about their arrival for the new season.
However, Amakhosi announced they had extended their partnership with Medshield medical scheme for three more years. While this is likely to demoralise their fan base, who at times have accused the club of prioritising the commercial side of things over the side's performance on the pitch amid the prolonged trophy drought, marketing director Jessica Motaung emphasised the Chiefs brand wasn't only about winning on the pitch.
"I think the brand doesn't only just stand for winning on the field...I think we are an excellent business. We stand for excellence on and off the field,'' Motaung said.
The Amakhosi marketing director didn't want to reveal the figures of the Medshield deal, highlighting that the renewal of this sponsorship will boost the club's attempts to launch a women's team.
"I am not going to reveal the figures but I can say that it's a good partnership. This partnership is very important in our expansion...in expanding into a women's game. We can only do that if we have corporate partnerships and partners who are willing to invest,'' Motaung said.
"It's not about monetary matters but it's about the value we can give them and the value they give us in terms of the opportunities for our players. Health is very important for us...players get injured and also players' families are taken care of, so not only is it beneficial from the marketing point of view but the value that we give to our employees is very important too."
Motaung acknowledged that Amakhosi were privileged to boast a strong fan base, saying they are working hard to attract a new generation of supporters to the Soweto club.
"We are fortunate that we have a good [fan] support base and we are constantly working to make sure that we are not only retaining that but we are attracting the next generation of supporters. We will be successful in the future...success comes, we are doing the work that needs to be done,'' said Motaung.
