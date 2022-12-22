“At a commercial and club level, they understood where the club came from in terms of history and heritage, the type of players we have had and where we are going.”
Some of the great Chiefs players who donned the Kappa jersey in the past include the likes of Doctor “16V” Khumalo, Lucas Radebe, Fani Madida, Gary Bailey, the late Isaac ‘Shakes’ Kungwane, Marks Maponyane, Neil Tovey and Donald ‘Ace’ Khuse.
“Structurally it changes kit deals. Many people don’t understand that it will change the way the way kit deals are done. They allowed the club to generate the kind of revenue that clubs must generate. Also they have allowed us to market our brands in the way that changes how deals are done.”
Motaung also urged fans to be patient as they work behind the scenes to create a jersey that they will be proud of.
“The reunification between Kappa and Chiefs is going to be amazing and I am excited about it. Just how we worked and what we are doing together is amazing and our supporters are in for a treat and I am excited for the next five to seven years.”
Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs director Jessica Motaung says their technical sponsorship agreement with Italian sportswear brand Kappa will significantly change the way kit deals are done in the country.
Last month, Amakhosi shocked their supporters when they announced their partnership with Kappa as the club’s official technical sponsor and licensing partner from the 2023/24 season for an initial period of five years.
Kappa, who kitted Chiefs out in the 1990s, will over take from Nike who have been with Chiefs since 2000.
“There were a number of bidders but for me it was the history, what we stand for and what they stand for, their unique approach to the deal and a whole lot of other factors,” Motaung said.
