Chiefs have not been able to beat Royal since the team based in KwaZulu-Natal moved to the top tier last season.
All three fixtures in the league ended in Royal’s favour and Amakhosi will be hoping for better luck against the side in Polokwane.
“We are looking forward to our game against Royal AM, which is our first game at the stadium. Our supporters should come in numbers and show support to the Chiefs brand while enjoying great football,” Motaung said.
Chiefs, who are fourth in the DStv Premiership, will resume their league campaign with a trip to Arrows in Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 (3.30pm).
Kaizer Chiefs to take some of their games to Polokwane
Image: Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed three DStv Premiership games will be played in their new “home ground” from early next year.
Chiefs have enlisted Peter Mokaba Stadium as their third home ground following an agreement with Polokwane municipality to bring some of their Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to the city.
Amakhosi’s marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said the decision on which matches will be moved to Polokwane has been finalised.
The matches are against Royal AM on January 29, Golden Arrows on February 18 and Swallows FC on May 2.
Swallows appoint former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as new boss
As one of the most loved clubs in South Africa, Chiefs have the advantage of always enjoying massive support no matter where they play in the country.
This season they played some of their home games in Durban due to an agreement with eThekwini metro in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Clubs in the PSL are able to have three home grounds and for us obviously FNB (Stadium) is one of our home grounds as well as Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal,” Motaung said.
“We elected to play our three home games at our new venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.
“We are very excited we are going back to Polokwane. It’s home away from home and we have a huge fan base there,” she said.
“There’s a great hunger for football and the Chiefs brand to be there and we are looking forward to hosting three games there.”
Chiefs have not been able to beat Royal since the team based in KwaZulu-Natal moved to the top tier last season.
All three fixtures in the league ended in Royal’s favour and Amakhosi will be hoping for better luck against the side in Polokwane.
“We are looking forward to our game against Royal AM, which is our first game at the stadium. Our supporters should come in numbers and show support to the Chiefs brand while enjoying great football,” Motaung said.
Chiefs, who are fourth in the DStv Premiership, will resume their league campaign with a trip to Arrows in Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 31 (3.30pm).
Delayed Durban boxing fiasco gets KOed late without a punch thrown
Proteas interim coach Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team
Boxing association hits back at claims of sabotage over botched Mayweather trip
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos